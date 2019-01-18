BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande Flexes In Her New "7 Rings" Music Video

The long-hinted-at song has a music video that features Grande and the six recipients of her rings.

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on January 18, 2019, at 12:18 a.m. ET

Posted on January 18, 2019, at 12:07 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande has released the single and music video for her new song "7 Rings," the third song we've now heard from her upcoming, as-yet-untitled fifth album.

The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis and set in a pink party house, notably features the six friends she got rings with during a shopping spree shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson.

Her friends and fellow ring owners include singer/songwriters Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, and Njomza, plus Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria (her fellow plastics in the "Thank U, Next" video), and dancer Taya Shawki.

Even though fans are a little needy for it, Grande still hasn't given a date yet on when AG5 will come out.

