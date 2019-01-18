Ariana Grande Flexes In Her New "7 Rings" Music Video
The long-hinted-at song has a music video that features Grande and the six recipients of her rings.
Ariana Grande has released the single and music video for her new song "7 Rings," the third song we've now heard from her upcoming, as-yet-untitled fifth album.
The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis and set in a pink party house, notably features the six friends she got rings with during a shopping spree shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson.
Her friends and fellow ring owners include singer/songwriters Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, and Njomza, plus Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria (her fellow plastics in the "Thank U, Next" video), and dancer Taya Shawki.
Even though fans are a little needy for it, Grande still hasn't given a date yet on when AG5 will come out.
