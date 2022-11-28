Cyber Monday Splurges Worth Every Penny

Save on luxury items like internet-beloved suitcases from Away, a cult-fave moisturizer, clothes, fitness gear and more.

Lourdes Avila Uribe
Is there anything better than the thrill of saving big money during a large sales event? Few things send endorphins racing through my tiny brain quite like the bliss of scoring a big ticket item while it’s on sale and would otherwise be cost-prohibitive. Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on items that are usually wildly expensive, whether you’re looking to splurge on a luxury beauty product, want to get in on the latest fitness trend without breaking the bank or need to update your home’s overall vibe. 

While the occasion of a big sale might be a good time to grab everyday necessities like cleaning products, practical undies, future gifts and more, you may also want to take this opportunity to splurge on a luxury item like furniture or things that are usually outside your budget (like appliances) and you’ve been saving up for. 

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best Cyber Monday splurges that are absolutely worth spending your hard-earned money on. (We’ll be updating this story with new sales daily, so keep checking back for the latest deals.) There’s something so satisfying about knowing that you’ve been able to snag a splurge-y item for less than the usual retail amount. From fitness equipment to cookware and even baby gear, I regret to inform you that these pricey Cyber Monday deals are worth every penny.

Anthropologie Home

Anthropologie

It doesn't get much more elegant and luxurious than Anthropologie's home collection. Get up to 30% off during the retailer's Black Friday home event and splurge on goodies like a cozy chair, an oversized mirror and more. Plus, a selection of the retailer's apparel is up to 50% off.

Sakara

Sakara

Wellness brand Sakara is offering 25% off their entire site ﻿with code ﻿BLACKFRIDAY2022, including meals. You can also shop all Sakara nutrition programs from the start of the sale through the end of December (meaning you can get up to five weeks of meals at 25% off!) This kind of sale is almost unheard of for Sakara, so get it while you can.

Our Place

Our Place

Treat yourself to some fresh cookware from Our Place. It'll give your kitchen an elevated vibe, making it worth the investment. Get up to 45% off sitewide through today, Cyber Monday. 

Cradlewise bassinet (35% off)

Cradlewise

Cradlewise, home of the smart bassinet and crib, is offering their biggest sale yet. Get up to $700 off smart crib orders, depending on the cradle delivery date. Cradles are expected to sell out fast, so get moving!

Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen

Treat yourself to goodies from Ole Henriksen while the offers are hot. Right now, you can get 30% off sitewide plus 40% off select glow goodies.

Away

Away

Shop Away’s Cyber Week discounts online or in-store through November 28. Save $50 off any two suitcases and $100 of any three suitcases. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your luggage before holiday travel.

Ergobaby

Ergobaby

Pick up some of Ergobaby's bestselling products like baby carriers, travel strollers and bouncers during their Cyber Week sales event with up to 40% off select items.

True Botanicals

True Botanicals

Celebrities (and I) love True Botanicals, with good reason. These high-quality skin care products are as good as it gets. I'm partial to the Pure Radiance oil, but you really can't go wrong with any item from the lineup. Through November 28, get 20% to 30% off sitewide, depending on how much you spend.

GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (25% off)

Amazon

Get 25% off this popular ice machine from GE Profile for a limited time.

$449 at Amazon (originally $579)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (25% off)

Nordstrom

Augustinus Bader, the luxury skin care brand known for a facial moisturizer so good it's simply dubbed The Cream, is 25% off at Nordstrom through  November 29.

1 ounce: $131.25 at Nordstrom (originally $175)

The Citizenry

The Citizenry

Few things are more luxurious than The Citizenry's lineup of home goods. I am particularly besotted with the linen sheet set bundle — it is worth the hefty price tag, and you definitely won't regret it. Check out their sitewide sale and get the goodies up to 30% off through today, Cyber Monday.

Solawave advanced skincare wand with light therapy

Solawave

Elevate your skin care routine with the help of light therapy. Solawave's Black Friday sale is buy-one-get-one-free on everything, including their iconic wand! Use code GetOne! from now through November 30 to save.

NuFace Trinity microcurrent device (25% off)

LookFantastic

The NuFace Trinity is an FDA-cleared device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Now through November 30, select devices from the NuFace microcurrent line of tools are 25% off at Lookfantastic.

$254.30at Lookfantastic (originally $339)

Brooklinen

Brooklinen

You can't go wrong with any of Brooklinen's home items, but I'd recommend investing in their super plush towels set. Get 20% off sitewide from now through November 30 (excluding Last Call and Spaces partner products).

Echelon

Echelon

Want to elevate your home gym situation? Echelon is offering 25% off all Echelon equipment, with an annual membership. Current members get 20% off all equipment plus 50% off the popular 40" Reflect fitness mirror.

Hill House Home

Hill House Home

Get comfy with one of Hill House Home's cult-fave nap dresses. From now through November 25, get 30% off sitewide when you use code 30FORYOU at checkout.

Levoit Core 600S Smart True HEPA air purifier

Levoit

Keep the air in your home clean and free of pollution, smoke, pet dander, irritants and more with a Levoit air purifier. Get 25% off this smart purifier through November 28 with the code Levoit25.

$224.25 at Levoit (originally $299)

Petcube Bite 2 pet camera and treat dispenser (20% off)

Amazon

Keep a close eye on your furry friend with the Petcube Bite 2 pet cam and treat dispenser in one. It even pairs with your Alexa! Save 20% through November 28.

$199.20 at Petcube (Originally $249)

Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy

Enjoy 20% off sitewide on luxury bedding, sheets and home décor with code YAY22 through November 29.

Caminito

Caminito

Invest in gorgeous traditional Mexican blankets designed by a mother-daughter team and made in Mexico. Get one as a gift and keep anotehr for yourself! Enjoy 20% off sitewide through November 28 plus free shipping on orders over $250.

Want to see what readers have been buying during Cyber Week? Scroll ahead to see the bestselling sales you shouldn’t miss this year.

Lululemon align leggings (30% off)

Lululemon

Arguably the leggings that put Lululemon on the map, the silky-soft and practically weightless Align tights are marked down as part of the brand’s Cyber Monday sale for a limited time. The bottoms are available in an astonishing 35 colors in sizes 0 through 20. This and a slew of other activewear favorites for men and women are on sale right now.

$69 at Lululemon (originally $98)

Nordic Track S15I studio cycle (56% off)

Amazon

Nordic Track's answer to the Peloton includes a free 30-day iFIT family membership, enabling users to on-demand global workouts and studio classes from the stationary bike’s 15-inch 360-degree rotating touchscreen display. 

A reviewer named Jayen who comparison-shopped “smart” bikes shared this: “I chose this bike over the Peloton, Echelon, and other 'connected' bikes. With Peloton, I didn't like the idea of a high-priced monthly membership fee. The Nordictrack has a similar fee, but you get one year free, and the monthly fee is about half that of the Peloton.” They went into copious additional detail in their review

﻿﻿This bike is on sale for ﻿a limited time﻿ on Cyber Monday.

$699.99 at Amazon (originally $1,299.99)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker (25% off)

Amazon

“I originally bought this waterproof speaker during the summer to take with me to the beach,” wrote HuffPost Shopping writer Kristen Adaway of this petite device which clocks in at a palm-sized 3.9-inches high. “But now that the warm days are very much over, I love using it while I shower or just as a normal portable speaker in my room. It's super small, so it's perfect for traveling." ﻿﻿It’s on sale on Cyber Monday ﻿for a limited time.

$89 at Amazon (originally $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) wireless earbuds (20% off)

Amazon

In these top-of-the-line AirPods, the Apple-designed H2 chip offers premium noise cancellation and immersive listening quality. Multiple sizes of silicone tips are also available for increased customization in comfort, and newly sensitive controls allow you to adjust volume and answer calls by merely swiping the AirPod’s stem. This model also offers 33% more battery life than the first-generation model. These popular earbuds are on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$199.99 at Amazon (originally $249)

Breville Mini smart toaster oven (29% off)

Amazon

This versatile space-saving oven boasts eight cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies and reheat. It also features an LCD display, a quartz heating system and a non-stick interior coating.  It includes three rack positions, pull out crumb tray, and comes with a 10-inch square enamel baking pan. The convenient appliance is on sale for Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$127.95 at Amazon (originally $179.95)

Samsung 55-Inch “The Frame” 4K TV (33% off)

Amazon

On sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time, the Frame is a flush-mounting 4K HDR Smart TV from Samsung designed to look like a piece of art you’ve hung on your wall. When it’s not actively playing a movie or show, you can set the TV to display a piece of art, a map, poster or any other visual you want. Its motion sensors can even make the art change as you move around your home. When in TV mode, it works with Alexa for hands-free control and can connect with all your favorite streaming apps.

$997.99 AT Amazon (originally $1,497.99)

RENPHO heated eye massager (60% off)

Amazon

The Renpho has close to 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings and claims to alleviate eye strain, reduce eye dryness and more using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and built-in heating pads. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$52.48 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (55% off)

Amazon

Waterpik’s ADA-approved Aquarius flosser uses pressurized water, 360-degree tip rotation and pulse modulation to clean hard-to-reach areas like between the teeth and along the gum line –– places that you might easily miss with your regular floss. In fact, according to the brand, the flosser’s enhanced pressure technology can remove up to 99.9% of plaque and is 50% more effective than string floss. The Aquarius is probably most loved, however, for its custom cleaning abilities — the 10 customizable settings include a massage mode for gum stimulation. The slim reservoir holds 22 ounces of water, which is enough to complete an entire cycle of flossing without the need to refill, and can easily be thrown in the top rack of the dishwasher for cleaning. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$44.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)

Sun Joe SPX3001 electric pressure washer

Amazon

This affordable pressure washer’s 14.5-amp/1800-watt motor will deliver 1.76 GPM (gallons per minute) of cleaning power, and it has a large capacity 1.2-liter cleaning tank. The machine’s pump will also automatically shut off when the trigger is not engaged to save energy. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$158.90 at Amazon (originally $229.99)

Jackery portable power station (40% off)

Amazon

HuffPost Shopping writer Griffin Wynne swears by their Jackery portable power station, which is a handy tool for charging devices while camping or on long drives. It’s also a useful emergency item to keep on hand for unexpected blackouts and power outages. 

The popular entry-level model weighs a mere 6.6 pounds, and boasts 110 volts and a 200 watts, and 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. Outputs include one pure sine wave AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one 12V DC car port. It can be charged via a wall outlet or with solar panels that the company sells separately. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$180.39 at Amazon (originally $299.99)

BISSELL Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner

Amazon

The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains. You don’t even have to worry about manually cleaning the stain tool — it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$116.62 at Amazon (originally $139.59)