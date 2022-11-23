The Best Black Friday Sales on Big, Expensive Appliances

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



While the holiday season is sure to increase your levels of stress, the great deals that come with Black Friday will keep you and your wallet cool, calm and collected until New Year’s and beyond. If you’ve been in the market for a new television, washing machine or other big-ticket items, you’ll be doing backflips (metaphorically) for these Black Friday sales on expensive home, kitchen and entertainment appliances.

Upgrade your electric mixer, finally replace that kind-of-broken air fryer or simply treat yourself to a luxury espresso machine, a self-cleaning Vitamix blender or a WiFi-enabled Roomba vacuum, all for a fraction of the original price. Find trusted brand names and high-quality home products that will stand the test of time at unreal prices that will make you wonder if your glasses need a new prescription.

To help you elevate your home and save money in the process, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday sales on expensive home appliances you’ve been eyeing for months.