The Best Black Friday Sales on Big, Expensive Appliances

While the holiday season is sure to increase your levels of stress, the great deals that come with Black Friday will keep you and your wallet cool, calm and collected until New Year’s and beyond. If you’ve been in the market for a new television, washing machine or other big-ticket items, you’ll be doing backflips (metaphorically) for these Black Friday sales on expensive home, kitchen and entertainment appliances.
Upgrade your electric mixer, finally replace that kind-of-broken air fryer or simply treat yourself to a luxury espresso machine, a self-cleaning Vitamix blender or a WiFi-enabled Roomba vacuum, all for a fraction of the original price. Find trusted brand names and high-quality home products that will stand the test of time at unreal prices that will make you wonder if your glasses need a new prescription.
To help you elevate your home and save money in the process, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday sales on expensive home appliances you’ve been eyeing for months.
1. Breville smart oven pro (up to 36% off)
Toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookie, reheat, warm and slow cook with this Breville smart oven. Made for smaller kitchens or people who love to cook and need two ovens going at once, it can cook and keep food warm helping you ensure amazing home meals.
You can buy a Breville smart oven pro from Amazon for around $224 (Originally $350).
2. Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station (17% off)
A 518Wh capacity means this power bank can power mid- and smaller-watt devices like mini fridges, fans, projectors and lights in an emergency or off-grid situation (and it can also charge your phone 53 times on a single charge). It's about the size of a basketball and has one AC port, three USB-A ports and a car charger. It takes 7.5 hours to fully charge from a wall outlet and also works with the Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel that's sold separately.
You can buy a Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station from Amazon for around $499 (Originally $600).
3. Samsung front load washer (35% off)
Finally, a washing machine you'll drool over. Sleek and sharp, the clean, flat-panel design will spruce up any laundry room or basement. The smart sensors detect the soil level to properly clean your clothes and it auto dispenses up detergent up to 32 loads.
You can buy a Samsung front load washer from Wayfair for around $1,267 (Originally $1,590).
4. Vitamix 750 (14% off)
With five preset settings for making smoothies, frozen desserts, soups and purées, the Vitamix 750 lets you set it and forget it. The 64-ounce container holds enough guacamole or margaritas for the whole party.
You can buy a Vitamix 750 from Amazon for around $540 (Originally $630).
5. Triplett propane patio heater (35% off)
Wheels and an easy-access propane door make this resort-style heater totally user-friendly. And eye-catching addition to your backyard or patio space, this baby will keep you warm and give you something to look at.
You can buy a Triplett propane patio heater from Wayfair for around $242 (Originally around $371).
6. Platin Monaco wireless home theater system (18% off)
Turn your living room into a home theater with this robust Platin Monaco speaker system. It connects with your smart TV and your phone to help you ensure high quality surround sound as you watch games, movies or "The Bachelor."
You can buy the Platin Monaco wireless home theater system from Amazon for around $899 (Originally $1,099).
7. An iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum (15% off)
With superior navigation, the iRobot Roomba j7+ avoids cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. The circle shape will suck up all the dust in corners and under tables and it won’t get caught bumping into larger pieces of furniture. Use the app to set it on an automatic cleaning cycle.
You can buy an iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum from Walmart for around $599 (Originally $700).
8. Magic Chef countertop dishwasher (16% off)
Wash up to six full plate settings with this countertop dishwasher. Perfect for small kitchens or old buildings that don't have dishwashers, it has six wash styles and uses hygienic air to dry your dishes.
You can buy a Magic Chef countertop dishwasher from Walmart for around $320 (Originally $379).
9. Breville barista express espresso machine (25% off)
Imagine you're rushing around on a stressful morning when you remember you can have a piping hot espresso at a moment's notice. The Breville Barista Express espresso machine had an attached grinder and can turn full beans into a cafe-style drink in a literal minute.
You can buy a Breville barista express espresso machine from Wayfair for around $750 (Originally $1,000).
10. Ninja DZ40 XL 2-basket air fryer (13% off)
Cook two things in different ways, but have them finish at the same time with this dual-basket air fryer. With six settings, this device air fries, air broils, roasts, bakes, reheats and dehydrates.
You can buy a Ninja DZ40 XL 2-basket air fryer from Amazon for around $200 (Originally $230).
11. Samsung The Frame Series 50" Smart TV (28% off)
Dubbed "The Frame," this TV looks as good when it's turned off as when it's on. Styled to look like a piece of framed art, it's the perfect TV set for folks who want a warmer, elevated space that's not hyper tech-focused.
You can buy a Samsung The Frame Series 50" Smart TV from Amazon for around $878 (Originally $1,198).
12. iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba i3+ has automatic dirt disposal. After doing its cleaning rounds, it plugs back into its base where it empties all the dirt. It can collect up to 60 days’ worth of floor dust, meaning you only need to fuss with it every other month.
You can buy an iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum from Target for around $350 (Originally $550).
13. TCL 55" smart Roku TV (50% off)
Stream live TV as well as all your favorite apps with this smart Roku TV. Its voice control works with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google, and Apple AirPlay lets you show videos and photos from your phone with ease.
You can buy a TCL 55" smart Roku TV from Target for around $300 (Originally $600).
14. Portable compact washing machine (25% off)
Say goodbye to rushed trips to the laundromat. This compact, portable washing machine washes 9.9 pounds of laundry at a time. It has a built-in pump and a drain pipe to easily release the dirty water.
You can buy a Portable compact washing machine from Walmart for around $260 (Originally $361).
15. Cricut Explore 3 with vinyl bundle (20% off)
Every crafter's dream, the Cricut Explore 3 works with more precision and speed than previous models. Create sticker, patches, t-shirts and more with this home printing device that comes with Cricut Smart Shimmer Vinyl in four colors, transfer tape and the Smart Materials e-guide.
You can buy a Cricut Explore 3 with vinyl bundle from Walmart for around $330 (Originally $409).
16. TruSens smart Wi-Fi large room air purifier (40% off)
Filter pollutants, allergins, pet dander, smoke, odors and more and track the air quality both inside and out with this smart air purifier from TruSens. It's enabled with Alexa for hands-free control, with a rounded airstream to hit your entire room.
You can buy a TruSens wifi air purifier from Amazon for around $385.
