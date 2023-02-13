When It Comes To Skincare, Don’t Neglect The Neck

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I’ve finally accepted that the horizontal rings around my neck are here to stay. They were there when I was born and they will only continue to deepen as I age unless I take possibly expensive interventions. The good news is hope is not lost for the rest of you.

My own brand of neck wrinkles is due to genetics. I cannot blame these lines on the unfortunate consequence of staring down at my devices, or forgetting to apply sunscreen below the chin, or just the thinning of skin that comes with age and gravity. But if you suspect one of those factors has caused your neck lines, here are some tips and products that may help, as recommended by experts.

Don’t neglect your neck

You may have heard of “tech neck,” which describes an increase in neck pain or a premature development of horizontal lines on the neck as a result of spending so much time looking down at your device.

It doesn’t help that the neck is often overlooked when it comes to daily preventative skincare .

“The neck is a place where people forget to put their cream,” said Dr. Morgan Rabach, a board-certified dermatologist at LM Medical in New York City. “I think everything that we’re doing for our face, we really should be doing for our neck, too.”

Dr. Elaine Kung, the founder of Future Bright Dermatology , added that people of any age should be thinking about skincare in all sun-exposed areas.

“UV exposure breaks down collagen and elastin in skin that help it stay tight and firm. Once these fibers break down, the skin can loosen, thin, and wrinkle,” Kung said. That’s why she recommends applying sunscreen with zinc and titanium oxide everywhere, including the neck.

What to look for in a neck cream

Rabach said that it’s important to apply sunscreen to the neck area daily, but also to make sure that it includes other common facial skincare ingredients like vitamin C, antioxidants, and retinols. Those ingredients will not only help with long-term wrinkle prevention but also aid in the overall health of the skin.

In general, the same ingredients we use to prevent wrinkles and maintain skin elasticity on the face apply to the neck as well. Kung seconded the inclusion of vitamin C to aid in collagen synthesis and protect against environmental damage, as well as retinol for stimulating collagen and producing elastin. She also suggested looking for neck products with vitamin E, peptides, and hyaluronic or polyglutamic acid for hydrating and plumping.

“Anti-aging ingredients are applicable throughout the skin of your entire body,” Kung said, adding that in specialized products for the eyes and neck, the formulations or amounts of these ingredients might be different simply based on what that skin can tolerate.

And despite the fact that my neck feels like a lost cause, Kung believes that some neck wrinkles can be reversed using topical treatments. Preventative measures are the best defense, which may mean starting to use neck creams in your 20s rather than in your 50s, but that doesn’t mean you should give up if “tech neck” has already brought premature lines into your life.

“I think prevention is really important because it could always get worse, but for people who are intervening early, they could really help reverse some changes.”