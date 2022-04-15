Want A Mineral Sunscreen That Actually Works? Here Are Some That People Love.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Too much sun is not good for your skin, and thankfully humans have invented sun-blocking lotions, creams, and sprays to help protect against those harmful rays. Doctors recommend that you wear sunscreen as often as possible to avoid sunburns and damage that can lead to skin cancer and premature aging.

However, at least seven countries, vacation spots, and destinations have banned the sale of sunscreens that damage the environment because they contain the chemicals oxybenzone or octinoxate. The problem is that those chemicals can be found in most options you’ll find in the sunscreen section at the drugstore.

But the dangers of sun exposure remain, which presents a bit of a conundrum. Experts say that the solution to this and many other sun-related issues is simple: Opt for a mineral sunscreen instead of chemical sunscreens if you will be swimming in areas with coral reefs or other wildlife that can be damaged by these compounds.

What is mineral sunscreen?

“Mineral sunscreens are typically sunscreens where their main or only ingredients are zinc oxide, titanium oxide, or iron oxide,” said Dr. Sonya Kenkare, a board-certified dermatologist based in Chicago.

Those metals are broken down into very small particles that sit on the skin and physically block some portion of UV rays from penetrating them.

In contrast to chemical sunscreens, which absorb into the skin before soaking up and dissipating those UV rays, mineral or physical sunscreens are designed to reflect, scatter, and also absorb solar radiation before it seeps through.

Are chemical sunscreens bad for you?

Recent studies have found that you can absorb the chemicals in sunscreens into your bloodstream. One randomized controlled trial showed that people who applied a lot (covering 75% of their body four times a day for four days) had blood concentrations of sunscreen chemicals that exceeded the FDA toxicology threshold.

There's some concern over whether those chemicals can act as endocrine disruptors, meaning they could interfere with hormones, especially in pregnant people or young children, said Dr. Lindsey Bordone, a board-certified dermatologist at Columbia University Medical Center.

However, an analysis of 29 different studies of sunscreen chemicals suggested that there is no strong evidence that this has an impact on thyroid or reproductive hormones or other aspects of human health, although more research is needed. (Preventing sunburns and sun damage, however, can help lower your skin cancer risk, so they have a clear benefit there.)

The greater health risk of these chemicals seems to be to marine ecosystems.

Craig Downs, a forensic ecotoxicologist with Haereticus Environmental Laboratory in Virginia, led a team of marine scientists in specifically analyzing the toxicity of high concentrations of oxybenzone to corals and coral reefs.

They found that it did act as an endocrine disruptor and induce coral bleaching, which can lead to the death of corals, the marine invertebrates that make up coral reefs. It also damaged coral DNA, preventing them from reproducing or leading to deformed offspring.

Findings like these contributed to the banning of chemical sunscreens containing oxybenzone or octinoxate in places like Hawaii; Key West, Florida; and Aruba in efforts to protect their marine ecosystems.

Opting for a mineral sunscreen may also be a better way to protect your skin too, although there are some pros and cons.

Is mineral sunscreen better?

Since mineral sunscreens prevent some of the UV light from being absorbed into the skin, Kenkare said that it lowers long-term cumulative UV radiation damage, including the development of skin cancer and collagen breakdown, which can result in premature aging or wrinkles. They can also help minimize pigment changes that you see in things like sunspots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, scarring, or melasma, Kenkare said.

Melasma is a condition caused by an overproduction of the cells that make the color of your skin, often resulting in brown or blue-gray patches. Heat can exacerbate the condition, according to Bordone.

“Chemical sunscreens convert UVB light to heat,” she said. “Physical sunscreens are better for people with melasma because they reflect the UVB light rather than converting it to heat.”

In general, both doctors agree that mineral sunscreens tend to be less irritating for many people, especially those with sensitive skin.

The downside of mineral sunscreens

Some of the potential downsides of mineral sunscreen is that it may not last as long on the skin and wash off easily (so you need to reapply more frequently) and the texture, which can sometimes be thicker and harder to rub into your skin.

Also, mineral sunscreens, because they sit on top of the skin rather than be absorbed, may cause acne breakouts or leave a white cast on your skin, though it’s cosmetic rather than a health problem.

Kenkare said that an early solution was to make them tinted, like the one that she uses every day as someone with brown skin who doesn’t want to “look like a ghost.” While there are some great tinted mineral sunscreens, not everyone wants the addition of color to their sunscreen.

“A more modern approach is to actually have micronized mineral particles,” Kenkare said. “Those micronized mineral particles can blend a little bit better, so there are formulas of mineral sunscreen available now that can actually dry clear, and that's ideal for somebody who's not trying to look like a ghost.”

Kenkare also noted that the SPF for mineral sunscreens usually maxes out at 50, which should be fine for the majority of people. She said most people can get by with SPF 30, but since the SPF on a sunscreen bottle is related to the amount of sunscreen applied, you may need to apply more than you’d typically use. Therefore, choosing an SPF 50 may be safer if you are using a relatively thin layer.

The right mineral sunscreen for you may depend on your skin tone and how you’re using it, and there are now tons of great options on the market to keep your skin and the coral reefs safe.

Keep in mind that just because a label says it’s reef-safe or non-toxic doesn’t mean they’re completely chemical-free. Make sure to read the fine print if you’re looking for something strictly mineral (including all of the products below). If you see it contains oxybenzone or octinoxate, it’s not a 100% mineral sunscreen.