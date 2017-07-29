BuzzFeed News

Apparently The West Wing Has A Fly Problem And Twitter Made The Most Fun Out Of It

Apparently The West Wing Has A Fly Problem And Twitter Made The Most Fun Out Of It

There were a lot of ways to go with this anecdote.

By Lissandra Villa

Lissandra Villa

Posted on July 29, 2017, at 11:07 a.m. ET

This is Reince Priebus, the former White House Chief of Staff.

By now you&#x27;ve probably heard President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Priebus is out and Gen. John F. Kelly is taking over the role. It&#x27;s a big deal.
Tucked into a Washington Post article about the change was a short anecdote about Priebus' time as chief of staff.

Here is the fly anecdote WaPo tucked in. https://t.co/7vtcS7X9Cr
The Post reported that during an Oval Office meeting, the president charged Priebus with killing the fly that was buzzing above them.

"The West Wing has a regular fly problem," the Post wrote.

The anecdote appeared to be included to show how Trump demeaned Priebus, and as you can imagine, people had a little fun on Twitter imagining the scenario.

@AshleyRParker
@AshleyRParker

Some people had questions, like, when exactly did the West Wing begin having the reported fly problem?

@AshleyRParker Has the West Wing *always* had a fly problem?
@AshleyRParker Has the West Wing *always* had a fly problem?

@kylegriffin1 Did the West Wing have a fly problem before January 20, 2017?
@kylegriffin1 Did the West Wing have a fly problem before January 20, 2017?

(Trump was inaugurated on Friday, January 20.)

There were a lot of possibilities with this anecdote. Twitter tried a lot of them out, including the possible literary references.

"The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Either because this administration is so full of shit, or Trump is the… https://t.co/ZfADhzIwg0
"The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Either because this administration is so full of shit, or Trump is the… https://t.co/ZfADhzIwg0

@kylegriffin1 West Wing has a fly problem because its ran by the Lord of Flies😂
@kylegriffin1 West Wing has a fly problem because its ran by the Lord of Flies😂

Others went the old "fly on the wall" route.

@AshleyRParker The fly had been on the wall and heard too much.
@AshleyRParker The fly had been on the wall and heard too much.

@AshleyRParker @Fahrenthold Just attempting to stop all the leaking from the flies on the wall I suppose.
@AshleyRParker @Fahrenthold Just attempting to stop all the leaking from the flies on the wall I suppose.

Trump's White House has emphasized repeatedly its desire to get rid of leaks in the administration.

Others wondered what the flies could mean.

@Samfr @JWGOP Do we want to overlook that the West Wing has a fly problem - doesn't that signify the presence of ev… https://t.co/8J1uAHPo9h
@Samfr @JWGOP Do we want to overlook that the West Wing has a fly problem - doesn't that signify the presence of ev… https://t.co/8J1uAHPo9h

Including whether they had something to do with the devil?

@SethAbramson Isn't one of Satan's telltale signs that he's accompanied by flies? West Wing fly problem? Hmmm...
@SethAbramson Isn't one of Satan's telltale signs that he's accompanied by flies? West Wing fly problem? Hmmm...

But what a lot of people made the most of was the *metaphor*.

@AshleyRParker @aravosis Whoa, this seems like, metaphorical and stuff.
@AshleyRParker @aravosis Whoa, this seems like, metaphorical and stuff.

💩💩💩

@kylegriffin1 Of course the West Wing has a fly problem, it's full of shit.
@kylegriffin1 Of course the West Wing has a fly problem, it's full of shit.

@jagdesh "The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Must be from all the bullshit.
@jagdesh "The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Must be from all the bullshit.

"It makes sense" people reasoned.

@AshleyRParker Flies are attracted to shit so it makes sense the West Wing has a fly problem
@AshleyRParker Flies are attracted to shit so it makes sense the West Wing has a fly problem

One person summed up the jokes that could be made with just two words:

@IanFortey @kylegriffin1 Too easy.
@IanFortey @kylegriffin1 Too easy.

