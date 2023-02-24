This Tennessee Drag Queen Has A Message For The Governor: “We Will Not Go Quietly”

“The original Pride was a riot and this year we need to remind them that we will fight for our liberation,” Kyle says in the video, which has garnered millions of views across TikTok and Twitter. “We will raise our bricks up high again and let them know that we will not go quietly.”

As a child growing up in rural western Tennessee, Kyle said drag helped them come to terms with their nonbinary identity.

“As trite as it is to say, drag saved my life. Drag completely changed me, and I can't imagine having to give it up,” Kyle said. “I take deep personal offense to people telling me that it’s ugly or sexual or wrong when I know that’s not true.”

Republican state Rep. Chris Todd, who filed the legislation, however, has insisted that drag is inherently inappropriate and that the law would protect minors from obscenity. Todd first pushed for this bill after he took issue with a drag show at a public Pride event in Jackson, a two-hour drive from Memphis, in October last year.

The public event at Jackson Pride was initially billed as a “family-friendly drag show,” but after weeks of heated debate between city officials and members of the Pride committee, the event was moved indoors and restricted to patrons over the age of 18.

Todd, at the time, filed a request for an injunction to block the event from happening at all, calling the drag show a form of “child abuse,” the Tennessean reported .

Kyle, who performed at the Jackson event, said Todd’s actions were “really harsh,” and they worry about how this law could be enforced. They worry not only for their own safety and future drag career but also for the other performers and the Atomic Rose nightclub, where they are the show host and director.

“There is a lot of fear among my performers,” Kyle said. The others are worried about their ability to pay rent or feed their children, and the difficulty of finding other employment opportunities as trans or gender-nonconforming people, they added.

As Kyle and others across the state await the governor’s signature, advocates say the biggest unknown is how the law will be enforced. Tennessee already has laws on the books that regulate where adult cabaret can take place, but this legislation expands the definition of adult cabaret beyond a specific place to mean any kind of male and female “impersonation” performance.

Kathy Sinback, the executive director of the ACLU in Tennessee, said that because the bill’s language around what constitutes performance is “not well defined,” it could lead to broader attacks on trans people across the state.

“[The bill] gives everyone who’s enforcing it across the state a license to bully not only drag performers but potentially trans people who are doing any sort of performance. … It can be interpreted as broadly as the narrow-minded people in the state want to interpret it,” Sinback said.