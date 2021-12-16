According to new court documents, Thompson admitted to communicating with Maralee Nichols for months under a secret Snapchat name, "blkjesus00," exclusively to discuss when and where to have sex.

Tristan Thompson has purportedly admitted to engaging in a monthslong sexual affair with Maralee Nichols, his former personal trainer, while he was dating Khloé Kardashian. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

In legal filings obtained by the Daily Mail on Dec. 3, Thompson allegedly admitted to having sex with Nichols on his 30th birthday this March — the same month that he and Khloé Kardashian went public with their rekindled relationship. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

In the same documents, Thompson also reportedly disputed Nichols’ claim that their affair lasted for months and instead maintained they only had sex on the night of his birthday and the next morning. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

However, in new court filings published on Dec. 15 by the Daily Mail , Thompson has now reportedly admitted that he and Nichols had actually been seeing each other “sporadically” for months, in a relationship he repeatedly claimed was “based on sex only.” Sarah Stier / Getty Images

According to the filings, Thompson — who recalled meeting Nichols in “late November/early December 2020” — refuted Nichols’ claim that the child was conceived in April, instead maintaining that the “only” possible date of conception is his birthday: March 13, 2021. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

Thompson purportedly admitted to communicating with Nichols exclusively under a secret Snapchat username, only discussing when and where they would meet up for sex. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

“We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship,” he said. “There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.

“We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application. My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00.'”

Thompson went on to explain how he and Nichols used Snapchat as a means of communication in order to “protect” their privacy, because Snapchat messages are automatically deleted after they’ve been opened by the recipient unless saved. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Thompson also refuted several alleged Snapchat messages between himself and Nichols that were made public in court documents earlier this month and have since been circulated by multiple outlets. The alleged messages showed Thompson saying he’d be unable to pay Nichols suitable child support and would have “zero involvement” in raising the baby. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

“I was never notified that [Nichols] saved a message from me,” he claimed. “[Nichols] has attached to her paper many Snapchat messages which she claims are ‘real’ and represent ‘real’ communications between us. “However, I strongly contend that these messages have been fabricated by [Nichols],” Thompson went on. “It is not difficult for an individual to manufacture such messages by using two other cell phones, one that has been designated ‘TT’ which was not my username and the second phone which is hers.”

Given that Thompson purportedly admitted to engaging in an ongoing sexual relationship with Nichols while he was publicly dating Kardashian, many fans have since voiced their support for the Good American cofounder. Shein X 100k Challenge 2021 / Getty Images for SHEIN

In fact, it was on Thompson’s birthday in March — the date that he admitted to having sex with Nichols, according to court filings — that Kardashian shared an affectionate tribute toward him on Instagram, confirming that they’d rekindled their relationship following their 2019 split. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

If you didn’t know, Kardashian and Thompson ended their yearslong on-off relationship in February 2019 following rumors that the NBA star had cheated with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special months later. Considering that Thompson’s cheating scandals were something that had rocked the couple’s relationship several times in the past, Kardashian went on to explain why she’d decided to give him another chance during thereunion special months later. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

While Kardashian has yet to formally address the latest allegations surrounding Thompson, she recently revealed that she’s “barely in [her] own body” right now. Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

KUWTK star entered the conversation to refute the claims. After a Twitter user accused Kardashian of shading Halle Berry with an "I don't care" look at the People’s Choice Awards last week, thestar entered the conversation to refute the claims. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

Kardashian tweeted , “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.” @ginabear81 @erenee20 @halleberry @peopleschoice @nbc That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something. Twitter: @khloekardashian

“I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something,” she continued. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian