After Shutting Down Breakup Rumors, Tom Holland Made An Adorable Revelation About The Way He And Zendaya Fondly Rewatch Their “Special” First “Spider-Man” Movie

Long before things eventually got romantic between them, Tom Holland and Zendaya were known publicly as the best of friends.
Of course, the pair met and started working together when they were cast as Spider-Man and MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). In the past, Spidey and Mary Jane Watson actors Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, and then Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, ended up having off-screen romances after starring in their respective films — so naturally, people wondered if something similar would occur with Tom and Zendaya.
At one point, in 2017, it was reported that the pair were dating and going on vacations together. However, Zendaya wasted no time laughing the whole thing off, even tagging Tom in her response on Twitter (now known as X).
But fast-forward to July 2021, and things had clearly taken a turn: Tom and Zendaya were photographed kissing in a car by paparazzi, seemingly confirming that they were an item.
From this point onwards, Zendaya and Tom went on to gush about each other in interviews and on social media, while eventually stepping out on red carpets together, too.
And reflecting on their relationship today, Tom has made an adorable revelation about the way he and Zendaya fondly look back on their first ever Spider-Man movie.
Speaking with Extra over the weekend, Tom said, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again.”
“I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special,” he continued. “It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”
“I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job,” he added.