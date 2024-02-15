People Have Been Left Super Emotional By Taylor Swift’s Comments About Travis Kelce Serenading Her With Her Own Song

“The girl who's written some of the most prominent love songs ever hasn't had a romantic moment such as this until now,” one person tweeted.

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday, the team headed to Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas to celebrate, with Taylor Swift — and her parents — also in attendance.

Taylor, who has been dating Chiefs player publicly Travis Kelce since September, documented their chaotic night out on her TikTok page, where she revealed she’d “accidentally” ended up clubbing with her mom and dad.

And in footage that has since circulated across social media, Taylor and Travis appeared to have a great time — especially, it seemed, when some of her own songs were being played by the DJs.

At one point, Taylor and Travis were filmed dancing and kissing as her 2008 hit “Love Story” came on.

And in another viral video shared by Taylor's close friend Keleigh Teller, Travis could be seen serenading Taylor while up in the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers, who played a remix of her song “You Belong with Me.”

Travis pointed to himself while looking at Taylor on the dance floor and singing the lyrics, “Why can’t you see / You belong with me.” He later changed one of the lyrics to sing, “Are you in love with me?” instead.

Meanwhile, Taylor — who also pointed to Travis while singing along — looked ecstatic on the dance floor, with several fans gushing over the sweet move.

And now, Taylor has described the moment as “the most romantic thing” that has ever happened to her.

In a video taken that same night, Taylor said, “That was the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me... And then we met in the middle, I was like, ‘What is happening in my life right now?!’”

Reacting to the clip online, several fans expressed how thrilled they were for Taylor. One person tweeted, “Seeing her being loved and appreciated in all the ways she’s always craved and deserved is so special,” while someone else wrote, “She was serenaded with her own song, iconic.”

Meanwhile, some people had a harder time believing that this was “the most romantic” Taylor has “ever” experienced, joking that “the bar is in hell.”

“The girl who's written some of the most prominent love songs ever hasn't had a romantic moment such as this until now,” one person wrote.

“how is she 34 and the biggest woman on the face of the planet and it took THIS long for her to experience a romance like this ?? men do better,” another tweet read.

