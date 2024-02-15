People Have Been Left Super Emotional By Taylor Swift’s Comments About Travis Kelce Serenading Her With Her Own Song

Taylor, who has been dating Chiefs player publicly Travis Kelce since September, documented their chaotic night out on her TikTok page, where she revealed she’d “accidentally” ended up clubbing with her mom and dad.
And in footage that has since circulated across social media, Taylor and Travis appeared to have a great time — especially, it seemed, when some of her own songs were being played by the DJs.
At one point, Taylor and Travis were filmed dancing and kissing as her 2008 hit “Love Story” came on.
Travis pointed to himself while looking at Taylor on the dance floor and singing the lyrics, “Why can’t you see / You belong with me.” He later changed one of the lyrics to sing, “Are you in love with me?” instead.
Meanwhile, Taylor — who also pointed to Travis while singing along — looked ecstatic on the dance floor, with several fans gushing over the sweet move.
And now, Taylor has described the moment as “the most romantic thing” that has ever happened to her.
In a video taken that same night, Taylor said, “That was the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me... And then we met in the middle, I was like, ‘What is happening in my life right now?!’”
Reacting to the clip online, several fans expressed how thrilled they were for Taylor. One person tweeted, “Seeing her being loved and appreciated in all the ways she’s always craved and deserved is so special,” while someone else wrote, “She was serenaded with her own song, iconic.”