On Monday, Taylor shared a sweet TikTok featuring her boyfriend Travis as she documented their post-Super Bowl celebrations.
By now, I’m sure you’re aware that Travis’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the game against the San Francisco 49ers, making it their second year in a row taking home the iconic trophy.
Of course, Taylor was one of the first people to rush onto the field to celebrate the win with Travis. The pair embraced and kissed in front of all the cameras, with footage capturing her telling him, “It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced.”
Later on, Taylor and Travis — and their families — wound up celebrating the win at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where the Chiefs’ afterparty was held.
In footage circulating across social media, the couple can be seen dancing along — and sharing some passionate kisses — to remixes of Taylor’s songs “You Belong with Me” and “Love Story.”
And now, Taylor has given fans a little more insight into the night, revealing that she actually had no idea that she and Travis would end up clubbing with her parents after the Super Bowl.
Posting Travis onto her social media for the first time, Taylor shared a TikTok video of him in the club, writing, “It's a friends and family party they said.” She then filmed her parents sitting in a booth and wrote, “Bring your parents they said.”
Taylor ended the TikTok by filming herself smiling awkwardly, and she captioned the video with, “accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”
Needless to say, fans were absolutely obsessed with Taylor’s first TikTok featuring Travis.
“TRAVIS’ FIRST APPEARANCE ON TAYLORS ACCOUNT???? OHHH THIS IS GOODDD IM OBSESSED,” one comment read. “TAYLOR WITH THE HARD LAUNCH,” someone wrote.
“HER FIRST TIME POSTING ANYTHING WITH TRAV IN IT 😭🫶🏼 I love them,” another user said, while more fans pointed out how carefree and happy Taylor seems at the moment.