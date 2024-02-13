Taylor Swift Posted Travis Kelce On Social Media For The First Time In An Adorable TikTok About Their Post-Super Bowl Celebrations

Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Swift just posted Travis Kelce on social media for the first time!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kissing after the Super Bowl
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

On Monday, Taylor shared a sweet TikTok featuring her boyfriend Travis as she documented their post-Super Bowl celebrations.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl
Michael Owens / Getty Images

By now, I’m sure you’re aware that Travis’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the game against the San Francisco 49ers, making it their second year in a row taking home the iconic trophy.

Travis Kelce on the field
Michael Owens / Getty Images

Of course, Taylor was one of the first people to rush onto the field to celebrate the win with Travis. The pair embraced and kissed in front of all the cameras, with footage capturing her telling him, “It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced.”

Closeup of Travis and Taylor embracing
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Later on, Taylor and Travis — and their families — wound up celebrating the win at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where the Chiefs’ afterparty was held.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
James Devaney / GC Images

In footage circulating across social media, the couple can be seen dancing along — and sharing some passionate kisses — to remixes of Taylor’s songs “You Belong with Me” and “Love Story.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Gotham / GC Images

And now, Taylor has given fans a little more insight into the night, revealing that she actually had no idea that she and Travis would end up clubbing with her parents after the Super Bowl.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Posting Travis onto her social media for the first time, Taylor shared a TikTok video of him in the club, writing, “It's a friends and family party they said.” She then filmed her parents sitting in a booth and wrote, “Bring your parents they said.”

@taylorswift

accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Taylor ended the TikTok by filming herself smiling awkwardly, and she captioned the video with, “accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

&quot;Bring your parents they said.&quot;
@taylorswift / Via tiktok.com

Needless to say, fans were absolutely obsessed with Taylor’s first TikTok featuring Travis.

Closeup of Travis Kelce
@taylorswift / Via tiktok.com

“TRAVIS’ FIRST APPEARANCE ON TAYLORS ACCOUNT???? OHHH THIS IS GOODDD IM OBSESSED,” one comment read. “TAYLOR WITH THE HARD LAUNCH,” someone wrote.

Closeup of Travis and Taylor
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

“HER FIRST TIME POSTING ANYTHING WITH TRAV IN IT 😭🫶🏼 I love them,” another user said, while more fans pointed out how carefree and happy Taylor seems at the moment.

Screenshot of TikTok comments
@taylorswift / Via tiktok.com

