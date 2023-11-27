Taylor Swift Was Pictured With The Family Of The Fan Who Died At Her Concert After Inviting Them To Her Latest Show In Brazil

On Nov. 17, a young Taylor Swift fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado died while attending the singer’s Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
At the time of the concert, Rio de Janeiro was impacted by a heatwave that resulted in dangerously high temperatures, meaning that several fans of Taylor’s spent hours in extreme heat ahead of her show. The concertgoers were also reportedly banned from bringing their own water bottles into the arena in line with the rules of the venue, resulting in Taylor having to request water for them from the stage.
Another fan who was present at the show later recounted his own terrifying experience in the crowd, while Ana’s parents spoke out about how devastated they were.
Ana’s mom, Adriana Benevides, publicly cried over the fact that their family couldn’t afford to fly Ana’s body home from Rio, with Ana having traveled from the small district of Sonora specifically for the concert. After hearing this, several fans of Taylor’s decided to raise a reported R$30,000 — which is around $6,000 — in less than 12 hours for Ana’s family.