Taylor Swift Was Pictured With The Family Of The Fan Who Died At Her Concert After Inviting Them To Her Latest Show In Brazil

Another fan who was present at the show later recounted his own terrifying experience in the crowd, while Ana’s parents spoke out about how devastated they were.



Ana’s mom, Adriana Benevides, publicly cried over the fact that their family couldn’t afford to fly Ana’s body home from Rio, with Ana having traveled from the small district of Sonora specifically for the concert. After hearing this, several fans of Taylor’s decided to raise a reported R$30,000 — which is around $6,000 — in less than 12 hours for Ana’s family.

