Ana Clara Benevides Machado's devastated mom broke down in tears Sunday as she said that the family were struggling to bring their 23-year-old daughter’s body home after she died while attending Taylor’s Eras Tour on Friday.
Nossos sentimentos aos familiares e amigos de Ana Clara Benevides, fã da Taylor Swift que sofreu uma parada cardiorespitatória devido ao extremo calor no estádio Nilton Santos na noite de ontem.— Claudia Informa (@ClaudiaInforma) November 18, 2023
JUSTIÇA POR ANA
RETIREM OS TAPUMES
T4F EXIGIMOS RESPEITO
EXIGIMOS ÁGUA EM EVENTOS pic.twitter.com/BotBzbwIua
Impedir pessoas de entrarem com um água no show da Taylor Swift, onde a sensação térmica era de 60°, é desumano. Ana Clara Benevides, de 23 anos, veio a óbito após passar mal no show. Toda solidariedade aos familiares e aos amigos 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RRRi94xijn— apenas Rods. (@oisourodz) November 18, 2023
@taylorswwww
It’s not her job. She did that cause she cared 🥺 #taylorswift #taylorsversion #taylornation #theerastour #tstheerastour #swifttok #swiftie♬ original sound - karen rispoli
Full video of Taylor performing Biggen Than The Whole Sky (right in front of my face like wow) #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/q5rNYixG1z— mari nation (@missamaricana) November 20, 2023
“every single thing I touch has turned to ashes”— Alena ⸆⸉ 🪩🖤🐍 (@alenasfolksongs) November 20, 2023
idk if that change on bttws was intentional on taylor’s part tonight, but wow did that cut deep. I know she’s feeling a tremendous weight right now 😭😭
original lyrics: Every single thing to come has turned into ashes— hawa 🎀 (@diorbabe66) November 20, 2023
taylor tonight: every single thing i touch has turned into ashes
i'm not crying you are 😭 taylor i promise it's not your fault 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rrSWJArdO6
taylor singing BTTWS was such a beautiful tribute to the fans we lost recently. taylor may not have been able to speak about it but she sang a beautiful song. 🫶🏻— michaela⸆⸉ | slut! (@_altarismyhips_) November 20, 2023
i actually can't stop crying. i thought bigger than the whole sky but I didn't think taylor could get through it. shes insanely strong what a beautiful tribute— Heather (@foolishheather) November 20, 2023
literally cannot fathom how strong of a person taylor is to get on that stage and sing bigger than the whole sky and not burst into tears...such a beautiful tribute :(— lesbians for cain (@lavendermuna) November 20, 2023
A mãe falando que a T4f não tá dando o suporte pra levar o corpo de Ana Clara Bevenides pra cidade. 🥺#Fantástico #TheErasTourRio pic.twitter.com/5n0GLJjEJy— Brenno De Moura (@mbrenno_) November 20, 2023
