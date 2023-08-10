Sydney Sweeney Said The People Who Wore Those MAGA-Style Caps To Her Mom’s Viral Birthday Party Thought It’d Be “Funny” As She Addressed Fans’ “Misinterpretations”

“The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from LA who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”
You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!— Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022
