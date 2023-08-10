Sydney Sweeney Said The People Who Wore Those MAGA-Style Caps To Her Mom’s Viral Birthday Party Thought It’d Be “Funny” As She Addressed Fans’ “Misinterpretations”

“The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from LA who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to address the backlash over the infamous birthday party she threw her mom, Lisa, last year.

A close-up of Sydney Sweeney
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

For those who need a refresher, Sydney faced heavy criticism in August 2022 after fans spotted people wearing MAGA-style hats and "Blue Lives Matter" tops in the background of several photos and videos shared from a “surprise hoedown” she’d thrown for her mom's 60th birthday.

Sydney tagged her brother, Trent Sweeney, who clarified that the MAGA-style red caps worn by multiple guests read, “Make Sixty Great Again.”

After receiving criticism from fans who were appalled at what appeared to be Sydney’s family and friends sporting right-wing merchandise, Sydney told people to “stop making assumptions” and turning the “innocent celebration” into an “absurd political statement.”

Sydney and family at the event
@trent_sweeneyy / Via instagram.com

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions,” she tweeted.

Twitter: @sydney_sweeney

Sydney’s response only garnered more backlash, with several internet users questioning why she felt it was strange that people had connected the MAGA-style hats to right-wing political ideologies.

Screenshot of comment, including &quot;Don&#x27;t gaslight your fans ... your family is obviously far-right based on the blues lives matter shirts and MAGA babies&quot;
Twitter: @FredTJoseph

Months later, Sydney steered clear of addressing the controversy at length when she was asked about it during an interview. “Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” she told GQ before adding, “It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

Close-up of Sydney in a chair
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

But now Sydney is addressing the controversial event in a little more detail.

Close-up of Sydney at a media event
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Sitting down with Variety this week for a wide-ranging profile, Sydney said that there were “so many misinterpretations” about the party.

Close-up of Sydney at a media event
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage

“There were so many misinterpretations,” she began. “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family.”

Close-up of Sydney at a media event
Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Euphoria actor went on to suggest that the people who were wearing the MAGA-style hats were her “mom’s friends” who simply thought “it would be funny.”

Close-up of Sydney at a media event
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

“The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from LA who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho,” she said.

Close-up of Sydney at a media event
Arnold Jerocki / WireImage

The Variety reporter also noted that Sydney, unprompted, brought up the fact that her dad, Steven, did not attend the party.

In addition, Sydney addressed the subject of public scrutiny in general. “People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down,” she said. “And it’s so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore.”

You can read Sydney’s full Variety profile here.

