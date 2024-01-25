Kelly Clarkson Was Left “Fighting For Her Life” After Sofía Vergara Called Out Her Comments About Her “Griselda” Transformation, And The Whole Thing Is Hilariously Awkward

You may have seen that Sofía Vergara is currently starring in Griselda, which has just been released on Netflix.
And in order to transform into the real Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian drug lord whose life inspired the miniseries, Sofía, 51, used heaps of prosthetics to completely alter her face.
Discussing this at a recent press conference, Sofía revealed just how much effort went into turning herself into Griselda. “The most important thing for me was to disappear. For Sofia to disappear, for Gloria Pritchett from Modern Family to disappear,” she said, referring to her famous role on the hit sitcom.
“I didn’t want people to think, Oh, that's Gloria with a fake nose. That was my main worry. And it took us a lot of tests to see different wigs, different noses, different eyebrows,” she went on, revealing that her teeth, hairline, and skin tone were also altered for the role.
And so it’s perhaps unsurprising that Sofía wasn’t too pleased this week when Kelly Clarkson suggested that her transformation into Griselda had only been “slight.”
In a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show that is currently circulating across TikTok, the host gushed about how “incredible” Sofía’s transformation was before telling her, “I feel like they only changed your nose or something.”
Sofía quickly hit back by shouting, “What?!” When Kelly replied, “I don’t know what they did!” Sofía asked her, “Are you crazy?!”
Kelly then awkwardly began trying to explain herself, saying, “No, I’m saying, whatever they did, it looks slight. It doesn’t look like, you know what I’m saying? Like, when you look at you…”
Sofía then interrupted and said, “No, Kelly, it was hours!” prompting a huge burst of laughter from the audience.
Once again, Kelly attempted to set things straight. She began, “Here’s what I’m saying. It probably took time but…” before being cut off by Sofía, who jokingly said, “Don’t be jealous!”
Kelly fired back, “The slight change completely changed your being!” Sofía didn’t let down, yelling, “It was a wig!” When Kelly attempted to speak over her, Sofía hit back, “Shut up! It was a wig! It was a lot!”
The crowd — and Kelly — burst out laughing at Sofía’s response. Then, attempting to explain herself yet again, Kelly explained that she felt the makeup and prosthetics team had done “such a good job” making Sofía’s transformation into Griselda “seamless.”
“You literally look like you could actually just be this person in other movies. You could have two careers,” Kelly said.
Finally, Sofía agreed with Kelly’s remark, and things simmered right down. However, as expected, viewers wasted no time jumping into the comments to discuss the awkward clash.
Plenty of users joked that Kelly was “fighting for her life” in the now-viral clip. “I just know Kelly was sweatiiiing,” one person wrote, while someone else playfully advised, “First rule of holes: when you’re in one, STOP digging.”
“Stop, digging Kelly,” another user echoed. “KELLY WAS STRESSSSED,” one more person added.