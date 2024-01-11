Shanna Moakler Claimed She Once Confronted Travis Barker And Kim Kardashian After Allegedly Finding Suggestive Messages Between Them

After their 2006 split, Travis and Shanna ended up briefly rekindling things, and were back together officially in March 2007. They broke up again a few months later and then tried to make things work one last time in 2009 — although to no avail.

Ever since Travis and Kourtney got together, Shanna has made it super clear that she’s not too keen on their romance. Not only has she accused Kourtney of destroying her family, but she’s also described their marriage as “really weird.”