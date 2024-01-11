Shanna Moakler Claimed She Once Confronted Travis Barker And Kim Kardashian After Allegedly Finding Suggestive Messages Between Them

For context, Travis and Shanna got married in 2004, though ended up briefly separating in August 2006, with Travis filing for divorce.
The following month, Travis began dating Paris Hilton, whom Kim was working for at the time as a closet organizer and assistant. However, as he admitted in his 2015 memoir, Travis actually developed a huge crush on Kim during his and Paris’s relationship.
In his book, titled Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, Travis admitted that he found Kim “fucking hot” and spent time “secretly checking” her out. The pair later grew closer and more “flirtatious” after he split from Paris and she split from her then-boyfriend Ray J.
However, Travis stated in his memoir that he and Kim never actually had sex, and nothing romantic developed between them. Meanwhile, Kim has also recently said that she and Travis have never hooked up.
And Travis has also made it super clear that his past crush on Kim has in no way impacted his current relationship with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, to whom he is now married.
During an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year, Travis directly addressed all the buzz around his past crush on Kim, noting that he made everything public because he “wanted to move past it.”
“I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on,” he said.
Fast forward to today, and Travis’s ex-wife Shanna is looking back on his past crush on Kim.
After their 2006 split, Travis and Shanna ended up briefly rekindling things, and were back together officially in March 2007. They broke up again a few months later and then tried to make things work one last time in 2009 — although to no avail.
Ever since Travis and Kourtney got together, Shanna has made it super clear that she’s not too keen on their romance. Not only has she accused Kourtney of destroying her family, but she’s also described their marriage as “really weird.”