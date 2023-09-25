Shakira Just Featured Her Kids’ Former Nanny In Her New Music Video After Rumors That Her Ex Gerard Piqué Fired Her Without Compensation For Speaking Out About His Alleged Affair

It was previously rumored that Gerard fired his kids' longtime nanny, Lili Melgar, without compensation when she told Shakira about his alleged affair.

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

It looks as if Shakira is continuing to shade her ex Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Gerard smile as they kneel on a football pitch as they hold a trophy Gerard has just won
David Ramos / Getty Images

For some quick context, Shakira and Gerard announced in June of last year that they were parting ways after 11 years together. The singer later told Elle that the details of their breakup were “really hard to talk about” and she was “going through it.”

Shakira poses on the VMAs red carpet wearing a metallic backless dress
Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As you may recall, it was widely speculated that Gerard had cheated on Shakira, with journalist Jordi Martin publicly alleging that model Bar Refaeli had frequently visited the soccer player during the early years of his and Shakira’s relationship. Sources close to Gerard later denied any infidelity on his part.

Close-up of Gerard
Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

At the time of the split, it was rumored that their longtime nanny, Lili Melgar, had been the one to tell Shakira about Gerard’s alleged affair and that he fired her on the spot — without compensation — as soon as he found out. Gerard has never addressed this rumor.

Shakira and Gerard sitting next to each other
Rodolfo Molina / Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

And ever since the breakup, Shakira hasn’t held back when it comes to throwing shade at Gerard in her songs.

Shakira performing onstage
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

Last April, for example, Shakira seemingly addressed the split in her song “Te Felicito (I Congratulate You).” She said, “I was warned, but I didn't take heed / Don't tell me you're sorry / I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

Gerard walking with earbuds in his ears
Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

When later asked if that lyric had anything to do with Gerard, Shakira said, “I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through, is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make.”

Shakira smiles as Gerard looks down at her lovingly
Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

Months later, Shakira seemingly slammed Gerard again in her collaboration with DJ Bizarrap, “BZRP Music Sessions #53.” She sang, “I’ve outgrown you / And that's why you're with a girl just like you,” before adding, “No hard feelings, baby / I wish you the best with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you.”

The former couple kissing
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images for DCP

And now Shakira seems to have kicked things up a notch by featuring her and Gerard’s aforementioned ex-nanny, Lily, in the music video of her latest track, “El Jefe.”

Shakira blowing a kiss to the camera as she stands on the red carpet
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The track, which features the band Fuerza Regida, is about labor exploitation faced by the working class. At the end of the music video, Lili appears onscreen and looks straight into the camera as Shakira directly references the former nanny by name.

Lily looking up at the camera
Ace Entertainment

According to English translations of the Spanish lyrics, Shakira sings, “Lili Melgar, this song is for you. They didn’t compensate you.”

Shakira wearing a wide-brimmed hat
Ace Entertainment

Reacting to the music video on X, formerly known as Twitter, several users praised Shakira for publicly supporting Lili.

Shakira in a sparkly outfit at a media event
John Nacion / WireImage

“Shakira is so real for shouting out her kids nanny,” one person tweeted. “Shakira is an angel and I love her so much more now for what she did for her nanny,” said another.

Shakira smiling and waving at a media event
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

You can watch the music video for yourself here.

