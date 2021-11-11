Rebel Wilson is opening up about how her change in physical appearance has impacted her career.

Speaking about some of the difficulties she faced early in her career, Rebel said she’s previously been turned down for acting roles because of her size.

“When I was bigger, like, when I first started my professional acting career, agents would look at me and just be like, ‘No way,’ because I was overweight,” Rebel said.

“And I was like, ‘You know what? I'm gonna take something that you think is a disadvantage — I don't actually think it's a disadvantage — and I'm going to turn it into my success story,’” she added.

Rebel rose to fame namely after starring in the Pitch Perfect film series as “Fat Amy” back in 2012 — a franchise to which she now credits much of her success.

However, Rebel maintained that she’d embarked on her journey to lose weight in order to prioritize her health, not her career.

“People are beautiful at any shape or size, and I genuinely believe that,” she said. “I just got to a point where I knew deep inside that I was engaging in some activities that were unhealthy.”

“I’m not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure ... but I'm not perfect,” she added. “I’ve [just] learned to manage things.”

“I liked to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff,” she said. “And I’ve always been quite confident, so it's not like I wasn't confident and now I'm super confident. I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you.”

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you,” she continued. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

“When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me,” she added.