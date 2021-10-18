Rebel Wilson Opened Up About The Frustrating Public “Obsession” With Her Body Rather Than Her Career

“When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me,” added Rebel.

While the Pitch Perfect star seemed frustrated by the collective fixation on her body, she explained that she understands why the public was so drawn to it.

“People are so obsessed with [weight],” she said. “But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues, and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

Rebel went on to share her contentment at having maintained her new lifestyle and learning to “manage” her past habit of “emotional eating.”

“For the first time in my life I’ve lost weight and maintained it,” she said. “So I’m more proud of that fact. It worked because it was the whole lifestyle approach and dealing with emotional eating. I’m not totally cured. I don’t think you can be. But I’ve learned to manage it — and it’s not by reaching for a bowl of ice cream.”

Just months ago, Rebel shared a candid Instagram post detailing her changing eating habits. Posting a photo of herself at a tennis tournament event, Rebel recalled being at her “most unhealthiest.”

“I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself...but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!” she wrote in her caption.

“I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest — being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food,” she continued. “Using food to numb my emotions.”

She went on, “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating.”