A Super Uncomfortable Video Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Leaving Penelope Standing “Awkwardly” While They Made Out Is Sparking A Load Of Discourse Online

This week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were filmed behind-the-scenes at his Blink-182 concert, along with her daughter, Penelope.
As well as 11-year-old Penelope, Kourtney shares two other young kids with her ex Scott Disick. She also recently welcomed a baby boy, named Rocky, with Travis. Meanwhile, the drummer is dad to Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
In the video, which has racked up over 250,000 views on TikTok, Kourtney and Travis can be seen praying together before he takes to the stage.
The couple, who got married in 2022, were also filmed shamelessly making out, with Penelope appearing super uncomfortable as she stood to the side and awkwardly looked around.
For some context, Penelope has — perhaps unsurprisingly — made it super clear in the past that she’s not cool with Kourtney and Travis’s infamous PDA.
In a 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Penelope called out her mom and now-stepdad for making out in front of her. She yelled, “Mom! No kissing!” after witnessing their PDA, with Kourtney jokingly asking for “just one” peck from Travis.
And although they reluctantly stopped in the moment, Kourtney and Travis later shamelessly kissed in front of their kids once again — this time, at the dinner table.
Kourtney’s son Reign, 9, was forced to tell the pair to tone things down, begging: “Ew guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again?” The couple giggled in response, with Travis telling Kourt, “No French kissing, baby.”
So, with Kourtney’s kids’ evident discomfort in mind, it’s no surprise that the recent video of her and Travis backstage at his show has sparked heaps of backlash.
As mentioned, Penelope was left standing “awkwardly” in the clip after Kourt and Travis began making out and then praying.
At one point, Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus’s wife, Skye, swoops in to seemingly check on the little girl. Later on, Penelope can be seen briefly looking at her mom and then immediately turning away, before glancing around in all directions in apparent discomfort.
Then, after they’re finally done kissing, Kourtney and Travis seemingly turn around and begin to walk away without looking to check where Penelope is.
Reacting to the awkward clip online, several Reddit users were left horrified — not least because of Penelope’s past comments on her mom’s PDA.
One person wrote, “Penelope has said over and over it makes her uncomfortable and it’s like Kourtney pays no attention to where she is.”
“Ick. I empathize with P here. That sucks to feel like your parent isn’t looking out for you, and when they’re done, Kourt doesn’t immediately look to find P again,” another user said, to which someone else replied: “That part. It's one thing to do PDA but it's entirely different to not immediately check on where your child is regardless of security.”
Another fan wrote, “WTH is wrong with Kourtney and Travis?? Penelope has repeatedly expressed over and over again that she is uncomfortable with their pda and they ignore it.”
Kourtney and Travis were ultimately labeled “embarrassing” by fans, with several more questioning why they started to walk away without checking on Penelope.
“I JUST noticed the camera following behind them at the end, for Hulu or some other show. They are so ridiculous!!! All for show and Penelope just thrown to the side so Kourtney can get her fairytale shot,” one person said.
“Kourt continues walking off without even a backwards glance to Penelope,” another user wrote, while someone else on TikTok pointed out, “She doesn’t glance over at P for even a second during this whole video?!”
One person added, “Actually embarrassing leaving her daughter there standing like a 3rd wheel,” while more users suggested that Penelope looked super “uncomfortable” throughout the video.