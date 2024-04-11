Paris Hilton Explained Why She's Not Sharing Photos Of Her Daughter Despite Posting Her Son All The Time

Since welcoming her second child late last year, Paris Hilton has yet to share any photos of the little girl.
Paris, 43, welcomed her daughter, London, via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, in November — less than a year after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Phoenix.
Phoenix's arrival came months after Paris renewed backlash over a series of past racist and anti-gay comments. The release of her documentary, reality show, and book amid this time was widely deemed a PR strategy to bury her past comments.
On the contrary to her daughter London, Paris has shared numerous photos and videos of Phoenix since he was born.
But sadly, Paris was forced to address many negative comments about her son's physical appearance last October.
Sharing a statement to her Instagram stories, Paris wrote: "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable... This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."
"If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful," she went on.
"I'm a proud, working mom, and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic. I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life," she added.
She also separately responded to a TikTok comment that called out the cruel hate, saying: "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
Fast-forward to today, and Paris has explained why she — perhaps unsurprisingly — chooses not to share photos of her daughter on social media.
This week, Paris, who attended the Fashion Trust US Awards, was asked why she keeps London away from the spotlight.
"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News. Even though Paris has shared many photos of her son, she added, "I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."
Paris went on to say that she will be posting photos of London "when the time is right." She said, "I'm gonna show her to the world soon 'cause everyone keeps asking."
And going on to discuss how she's navigating parenthood in general, Paris shared, "I'm having the most incredible time, I've never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels."