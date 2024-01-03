For those who don’t know, Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child — a little boy named Phoenix — via surrogate last January. Less than a year later, the couple announced that they’d welcomed another baby via surrogate: a girl named London.
Paris's son's arrival came months after she faced heavy criticism over a series of past racist and anti-gay comments, which ended up resurfacing online. The release of her documentary, reality show, and memoir left internet users speculating that she'd undergone a "rebrand" in order to distance herself from the problematic past remarks.
While Paris has received floods of positive comments praising her parenting skills, she also found herself at the center of controversy last month when a clip from her reality show, Paris in Love, went viral.
In the episode, Paris caused a stir after claiming that she didn’t change her son’s diaper herself until he was a month old.
The clip, which went viral across social media, saw Paris questioning which way the diaper was supposed to be placed, while her sister, Nicky Hilton, appeared stunned and reminded her to be “gentle.”
Naturally, viewers were left appalled by the clip of Paris, and took to social media to suggest that there appeared to be a “disconnect” between her and her son.
However, amid all the backlash, Paris later insisted that she’d actually been joking in the controversial clip.
“In my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun — as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home,” she wrote.
Paris went on to say that she’s “fully involved” in the parenting of her two kids, and “loving every moment” of motherhood.
“It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic, and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife. 👱🏼♀️ It's a role that's hard to shake off completely. While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent,” she added.