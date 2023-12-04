This Is Why People Are Feeling “Sad” After Watching A Clip Of Paris Hilton Changing Her Son’s Diaper For The First Time

Suffice to say, Paris’s experience of parenthood isn’t quite the same as yours.

Stephanie Soteriou
Last week, Paris Hilton surprised fans by announcing that she had welcomed a daughter called London less than a year after her son Phoenix’s birth.

The star shares her children with her husband, Carter Reum, and it is thought that they were both born via surrogate after Paris opened up about her “tough” IVF experience.

Paris announced her son’s arrival in January of this year, just months after she faced scrutiny over past racist and anti-gay comments following the release of her reality show that placed renewed focus on her.

And that reality show, Paris in Love, continued filming after Phoenix’s birth — giving fans an insight into Paris in mom mode.

In a clip from the series which recently circulated on TikTok, Paris reveals that she is going to change her son’s diaper for the first time — and that she is “scared” about it.

In the scene, she adds to her son: “I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you.” Paris’s birthday is on Feb. 17, one month after Phoenix was born.

Paris is joined by her sister Nicky as she braces herself for the task, with Nicky unable to hide her shock as she asks her sister: “You’ve never done it?!”

“No,” Paris confirms, with Nicky and another woman who is presumably Phoenix’s nanny then stepping in to show Paris what to do.

At one point, the socialite asks the nanny which is the front and which is the back of the diaper, with Nicky also repeatedly telling Paris to be “gentle.”

The nanny advises the star to “talk to” her son as she changes him, with Paris expressing extra caution over the fact that Phoenix had done a “number two.”

Reflecting on the moment in a confessional, Nicky, who has three children of her own, says: “Growing up, Paris was definitely more of a tomboy; she liked to hang out in the backyard, build forts, play with her pet rats.”

“She wasn’t one to really talk about having a baby,” she went on. “But motherhood… You’ve got to get your hands a little dirty.”

And fans were inclined to agree, with the clip being shared to TikTok alongside the caption: “Not Paris learning how to change her son's diaper for the first time after a month.”

The video racked up more than 2 million views in just a couple of days, with the comment section inundated with people’s reactions to Paris’s unique experience of parenthood.

One confused viewer asked: “I feel bad for judging because I don’t know Paris. Obviously none of us do…but like…really? You never change your baby’s diaper? What?”

“Wow… I love Paris but that is actually extremely sad. No bonding time,” another added. One more claimed: “So much disconnection between mom and baby… so sad 🥺🥺”

“The nanny saying ‘don’t forget to talk to him’ is heartbreaking,” somebody else wrote.

Meanwhile, another user commented: “rich people are so out of touch with reality this is real sad,” only for somebody else to point out: “Clearly it’s not a money thing bc her sister is looking at her appalled.”

One more wrote: “No amount of money would stop me dealing with my own baby. The disconnect here is appalling.”

But another praised Paris for at least being open about having nannies for her children on the show. They wrote: “So strange. But i will say at least she shows the real situation and nanny. The Kardashians never show theyre nannies and doubt they do all they say.”

Back in October, Paris issued a statement addressing comments that had been made about her parenting, as well as nasty remarks that had been directed at her baby son’s physical appearance.

Writing on her Instagram story at the time, she said: "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable. This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

"If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful,” she went on. "I'm a proud, working mom, and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic. I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."

Paris concluded: “It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.”

