Back in February, Love Is Blind contestant Chelsea Blackwell found herself at the center of public attention after comparing herself to Megan Fox.
Chelsea went viral after telling fellow participant Jimmy Presnell, whom she was dating sight unseen at the time, that people have long told her she resembles Megan. "It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she added, noting that she personally doesn't think they look alike.
Jimmy appeared visibly excited when Chelsea mentioned Megan — although he later suggested that she'd "lied" to him about her appearance once he finally saw what she looked like.
Sadly, social media users ridiculed Chelsea over the entire thing — to the point that the reality star jokingly begged anyone who'd ever compared her to Megan to defend her publicly.
A few weeks after the episode aired, Chelsea revealed she reached out to Megan to apologize for all the drama it caused online. "I did reach out to her, and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you,'" she told Entertainment Tonight, noting that she was still waiting for a response from Megan.
Even Megan's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, weighed in on the discourse, saying it's difficult to compare the actor to Chelsea.
"Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world," he said. "She has a very incredible look to her. So, that's a tough comparison for anyone to make."
Brian added that the backlash Chelsea got was "tough." He said, "I don't think Chelsea needs to reach out and apologize to anyone. You know, she wasn't saying it about herself. She was saying other people have said it. So, again, live and learn."
And now, Megan has finally broken her silence on the whole thing.
Speaking with E! News this weekend, Megan revealed that while she doesn't watch the Netflix show, numerous friends and even other celebrities contacted her about the viral Love Is Blind moment.
"I've never had more people text me about something," she began.
"But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love Is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about,'" she said.
Megan went on to call out the unwarranted criticism Chelsea got for her remarks.
"I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied," she said before adding, "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."
"I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So, I believe she's telling the truth, and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her," Megan continued.
"Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings," she added.