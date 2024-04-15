"Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world," he said. "She has a very incredible look to her. So, that's a tough comparison for anyone to make."

Brian added that the backlash Chelsea got was "tough." He said, "I don't think Chelsea needs to reach out and apologize to anyone. You know, she wasn't saying it about herself. She was saying other people have said it. So, again, live and learn."