"Love Is Blind" Star Chelsea Said She Referred To Megan Fox As "MGK's Wife" While Making That Viral Comparison Because She Was Too Cringed Out To Actually Say Her Name

When the latest season of Love Is Blind hit Netflix in February, one particular moment quickly took the internet by storm.
Contestant Chelsea Blackwell sparked a bunch of discourse after telling fellow participant Jimmy Presnell — whom she was dating sight unseen, as per the premise of the reality show — that she often gets told she looks like Megan Fox.
Except, Chelsea didn't actually use Megan's name during the conversation, and instead referred to the A-Lister as "MGK's wife."
Chelsea noted that she doesn't really see the resemblance herself, suggesting that people perhaps draw similarities between them because of her dark hair and blue eyes.
Jimmy couldn't hide his excitement when he learned that Chelsea seemingly resembled Megan — although when the two met, things took a turn.
"She definitely lied to me [about] how she looked," he said with a laugh during a private confessional, though added that he was still “very attracted” to her.
Social media users wound up dragging Chelsea over the whole Megan Fox saga, and before long, she addressed the viral moment in a series of TikToks. Perhaps most memorably, she jokingly begged anyone who'd ever said looked like Megan to come forward in support of her.
And now, Chelsea has addressed the viral moment once again during a new podcast appearance.
Sitting down on the After Curfew podcast this week, Chelsea was asked about the moment she mentioned “MGK's wife."
Chelsea immediately looked mortified once the topic was brought up, though went on to explain why she avoided saying Megan's name.
"Listen, even saying her name out loud was so cringey to me," she said.
"Saying her name just flat out, I was like, Oh my gosh, that's so cringey," she said before noting that in hindsight, beating around the bush was "so much worse."
Chelsea also noted that mentioning Megan is her "biggest regret."
"I LOVE how she takes accountability," one person wrote. "that was an honest answer," said another.
"She's so real," someone else said, while one more user added: "that makes sense."
