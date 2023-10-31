A Roundup Of Touching Tributes Shared By Celebrities Who Worked With Matthew Perry

Ayda Field Williams, who also costarred in the drama, shared a photo of herself and Matthew and wrote, “I’ve just read the news that Matthew Perry has passed away and my heart is heavy... Working alongside him for a year was truly a privilege, personally and professionally. Not only was Matt one of the most talented actors I’ve ever worked with, he was one wickedly funny human being. He lit up a room with his humor and his charm. I feel grateful that I have these memories and am mourning the loss of a really special man.”