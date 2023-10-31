A Roundup Of Touching Tributes Shared By Celebrities Who Worked With Matthew Perry
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said in their statement, which was shared with People. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”
And several more of Matthew’s costars have continued to share touching tributes mourning his loss.
Maggie Wheeler, who played one of Matthew’s most famous love interests, Janice, on Friends, shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”
Paget Brewster, who played another of his love interests, Kathy, on Friends, paid tribute to Matthew with a note on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry," she wrote. "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.” Matthew released his tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, last year.
Morgan Fairchild, who played the mother of Chandler Bing on the sitcom, wrote on X: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,' Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”
Meanwhile, Friends guest star Selma Blair posted a photo of herself and Matthew and wrote, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”
Brooke Shields, who appeared in a 1996 episode of Friends, tweeted: “Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you... sending all of my love to your family & friends.”
Actor Aisha Tyler, who starred in nine episodes of Friends, recalled one of her first encounters with Matthew as she mourned his loss on Instagram. She wrote, “He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘Get ready for your life to change.’ Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter.”
Lea Thompson, who also guest starred in the sitcom, wrote, “Over the years I have stood in awe of #matthewperry. Way back, when I worked with him when we were both on must see T.V. He was kind, funny, and a perfect gentleman. Later my husband [Howie Deutch] made The Whole 10 Yards with him and Mathew even forgave him for #punking him by coming to our daughters bat mitzvah."
She went on, “He was the best. We are so devastated that he is gone too soon. Howie said, ‘The loss of such a special and talented man who brought joy, laughter and hope to so many, including myself is heartbreaking.’ We send our love to his family in this tragic time.”
Elsewhere, actor Salma Hayek, who starred in the 1997 movie Fools Rush In with Matthew, recalled their “special bond” in a sweet tribute.
“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” she wrote. “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work toward them.”
“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” she continued.
“My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you,” she later added.
Allison Janney, who starred in the 2011 sitcom Mr. Sunshine with Matthew, also wrote in her tribute that Matthew has “gone too soon.”
“I’m so sad for his loss and so grateful that I had the honor of working with him many times in my career. He was a comic genius. He brought me so much joy and laughter and also comfort and support through a difficult time. He wrote a scene for me in which my character got to sing a duet with James Taylor!! I mean I love him for that alone! Rest easy dear Matthew,” she said.
Matthew’s costar from the 2002 rom-com Serving Sara, Elizabeth Hurley, later wrote on Instagram, “RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man.”
Timothy Busfield, who costarred with Matthew in the 2006 drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, reflected on his friendship with the late actor in an exclusive chat with People.
“Matty Perry was a gem. I had the great, good fortune to act with and also direct him on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” he said. “He was a good, good man and a sweet, funny soul who will be missed, desperately. Not only by his millions of devoted fans, but by those coworkers and friends who he made crumble to the floor with his fast and searing wit.”
Another Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alum, Columbus Short, reflected on Matthew’s “kind” and “generous” nature as he paid tribute to him.
“Matthew was not only one of the most talented actors I was blessed to work with, but he was equally as kind, generous, and took me under his wing during our time on Studio 60,” he said.
“I was a rookie amongst veterans, and Matthew treated me like we had known each other for years,” he continued, before later adding, “He is already truly missed, and his family, extended family, and 'Friends' are in my prayers. This is a tough one for everyone. Missing you already. MP love you man.”
Ayda Field Williams, who also costarred in the drama, shared a photo of herself and Matthew and wrote, “I’ve just read the news that Matthew Perry has passed away and my heart is heavy... Working alongside him for a year was truly a privilege, personally and professionally. Not only was Matt one of the most talented actors I’ve ever worked with, he was one wickedly funny human being. He lit up a room with his humor and his charm. I feel grateful that I have these memories and am mourning the loss of a really special man.”
And D.L. Hughley, who featured in the comedy series, too, told People separately: “Matthew was a professional; an incredibly funny and wonderful human being. He was always so generous and gracious on set. I learned a lot from him, and I was lucky to have had a chance to work with him.”
Elsewhere, actor Minnie Driver, who starred in David Mamet's Sexual Perversity in Chicago with Matthew back in 2003, wrote on Instagram, “I think you’d finally found peace in your life. I will remember just how much we laughed when we worked together, and how kind and incredibly funny you were.”