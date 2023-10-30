This Is How Matthew Perry Wanted To Be Remembered After His Death, And It’s Seriously Inspiring

And Matthew doubled down on this stance in another quote: “When I die, I know people will talk about 'Friends, Friends, Friends.' And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the World Wide Web…

“But when I die,” he went on, “as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if 'Friends' were listed far behind the things I did to try and help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”