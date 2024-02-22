Machine Gun Kelly Released “Heartbreaking” New Lyrics About His And Megan Fox’s Pregnancy Loss Months After She Opened Up About Their “Grief” And “Suffering”

“How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?” MGK raps.

Leyla Mohammed
Machine Gun Kelly is seemingly continuing to open up about a pregnancy loss that he and fiancé Megan Fox suffered.

For some context, MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — and Megan have been together since May 2020, and they got engaged in January 2022. Megan has three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK shares a daughter named Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.

Megan and MGK's relationship has been tumultuous, with a source claiming just last December that they were "on and off" following another apparent rough patch. However, it seems that they're currently going strong, with the pair recently attending a Super Bowl afterparty together amid reports that they'd prioritized "constructive dialogue and personal growth."

Back in 2022, MGK appeared to open up about his and Megan's pregnancy loss in his raw songs “Twin Flame” and “Last November.”

In “Twin Flame,” MGK sings the line, “Go to sleep / I’ll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free.” Fans also noted that the track appears to feature the sound of a heartbeat, and MGK later stated that the song was written for his “wife” and their “unborn child” during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

At the time, Megan praised MGK’s performance, writing on Instagram, “Baby - so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance. You are magic.”

Then, in his song “Last November,” MGK seemingly addressed the pregnancy loss once again by singing, “One day and another 10 weeks / I never even got to hear your heart beat.”

A year later, Megan wrote about the pregnancy loss in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

She wrote, “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day... Do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” Elsewhere, she added, “But now I have to say goodbye / I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides.”

Speaking with Good Morning America about the difficult subject, Megan said, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”

Megan told WWD in November that the pregnancy loss was "so much harder" than she'd "anticipated."

"I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with," she shared. "And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering."

And now MGK has seemingly shed light on the subject once again.

Releasing a new song titled “Don't Let Me Go” this week, MGK directly raps about having “lost the baby” and seemingly expresses guilt over his apparent absence at that time.

He says, “How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?”

He then adds, “I don't got no one to turn to / Because everyone's dead in my life that was tryna raise me.”

Reacting to the raw lyrics online, fans described MGK’s admission as “heartbreaking” and praised him for being “transparent.”

“@machinegunkelly saying ‘how can I live with the fact my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby’ is really incredible to me because so often women carry the loss of pregnancy alone. I’ve never heard a man openly grieve it. That level of vulnerability is beautiful,” one tweet read. "This is heartbreaking," read another.

