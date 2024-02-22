Machine Gun Kelly Released “Heartbreaking” New Lyrics About His And Megan Fox’s Pregnancy Loss Months After She Opened Up About Their “Grief” And “Suffering”

For some context, MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — and Megan have been together since May 2020, and they got engaged in January 2022. Megan has three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK shares a daughter named Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.



Megan and MGK's relationship has been tumultuous, with a source claiming just last December that they were "on and off" following another apparent rough patch. However, it seems that they're currently going strong, with the pair recently attending a Super Bowl afterparty together amid reports that they'd prioritized "constructive dialogue and personal growth."