Kourtney Kardashian Is Being Praised For Showing Her “Realistic” Postpartum Body In A “Refreshing” Breast Pumping Photo

Back in November, Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomed a baby boy, named Rocky, with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis each have three kids from previous relationships: Kourtney shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; while Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

And while Kourtney has remained pretty low-key since Rocky’s birth, she has occasionally offered bits of insight into how she's coping with raising a newborn again.

Back in December, Kourtney kept things incredibly real with her fans as she documented her first workout in the gym since giving birth, seven weeks postpartum.

“7 weeks postpartum : first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline,” she wrote over a photo of herself on a treadmill in her IG story before reminding people that it’s “not a race” to get into shape after giving birth.

“taking it easy, no rush, no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she wrote.

Fast-forward to today, and Kourtney has once again given fans some raw insight into her parenthood journey, sharing a candid photo of herself pumping breast milk.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared the picture — in which she’s wearing lingerie and heels — amid a photo dump captioned, “that’s life.”

Kourtney in a black bodysuit with lace details, holding a breast pump, standing indoors
@kourtneykardash / Via instagram.com

A ton of Kourtney’s followers quickly praised her for “normalizing breastfeeding and pumping” as they thanked her for posting the photo.

“Pumping and looking amazing! Why not show it off, thank you for normalising pumping and breastfeeding,” one comment read. “Thank you so much for normalizing breastfeeding and pumping! You go Momma,” another user echoed.

“LOVE the pump picture. Women deserve to be worshipped. Our bodies literally create and grow life and then feed it… with the same body,” someone said, while one more user wrote, “That pumping picture though,” alongside some praise emojis.

Meanwhile, when one user questioned why Kourtney wasn't using pumps under her clothing, she replied, "I do but sorta obsessed with the manual one."

What's more, other fans commended Kourtney’s “refreshing” display of her postpartum body. “I do like that she is showing realistic pics of her post pregnancy body! A refreshing change from the rest of the clan,” someone wrote, referring to other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

“Love the real mum body,” one person commented, while another added, “she’s such a queen for the pumping photo and perfect ‘mom’ body.”

