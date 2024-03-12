Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Like many other celebrities, Kim Kardashian stepped out in style at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night.
Sharing a series of photos to her Instagram page this week, Kim posed in a custom Balenciaga gown, which she paired with black heels and black sunglasses.
On her Instagram stories, Kim, 43, went on to share a few more snaps from inside the iconic Vanity Fair event — some of which featured a heap of A-listers, from Sofía Vergara to Demi Lovato.
However, fans were later given a much closer look inside the Vanity Fair party thanks to the New York Times, which shared a series of exclusive pictures from the event captured by photographer V. Nina Westervelt.
The NYT posted a carousel of photos of celebs from all circles — like Billie Eilish, Sydney Sweeney, Christopher Nolan, Ice Spice, and, of course, Kim.
And while Kim looked stunning in Westervelt’s photo, which you can view right here, fans quickly pointed out that she appeared noticeably different in comparison to the pictures that she’d shared herself from the same night.
For those who don’t know, Kim — who, like her sisters, notoriously uses filters to tweak her social media posts — has previously admitted that she edits and approves all the images taken by her personal paparazzo, whom she hired in 2019, before they’re shared publicly.
Taking to the comments, one person joked, “Unedited photo of Kim, she’s gonna hate this.” Another wrote, “Someone forgot to touch up the kardashian photo.”
“Kim k without filters tho,” someone commented.
However, other users pointed out that it was pretty refreshing to see Kim — as well as the other celebrities — in “real lighting” looking like “real people.”
“It’s nice to see them in real lighting with their human features,” someone wrote. “Maybe it’s a shock to see them in motion and without their own edits…like real people,” said another.
“It’s giving REAL SKIN!!! Praise be the Lord on these unedited photos,” one more person added.
This comes a year after another seemingly unedited photo of Kim surfaced online, with fans at the time pointing out how different she looked in comparison to on her own Instagram page.
Back in March 2023, model Leonie Hanne shared a photo with Kim that didn’t appear to be edited, with several Instagram users noting that Kim’s images from the same night were seemingly altered to hide signs of aging.
“She's still really pretty, she just looks her age without the filters,” one person commented on TikTok at the time. “She still looks PHENOMENAL but just so different [than] what we’re used to seeing!” someone else echoed.
