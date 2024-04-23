Kevin Hart Said He Finally Understood How Harmful His Anti-Gay Comments Were When Wanda Sykes Explained Things In A Way That He “Couldn’t Ignore”

A few years prior, Kevin defended his past problematic tweets. He purportedly told writer Jonah Weiner in 2015, “I’d never apologize for what was never intended to be disrespectful — I’d never allow the public to win for something I know wasn’t malicious… I think people take things so serious — you send out a tweet, and I’m not apologizing for that.”

He also defended his “joke” about having a gay son. “It’s about my fear. I’m thinking about what I did as a dad, did I do something wrong, and if I did, what was it? Not that I’m not gonna love my son or think about him any differently,” he said.