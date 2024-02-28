Kelly Osbourne Opened Up About Getting Into A “Huge Fight” With Her Partner Because He Wouldn’t “Let” Their Baby — Who Is Literally Named After Him — Have Both Of Their Last Names

Kelly, 39, famously laid low during her pregnancy, and didn’t initially share any updates on her baby — who is named Sidney — after welcoming him.
In fact, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, was the one to publicly break the news that Kelly had given birth.
On a Jan. 2023 episode of her show The Talk, Sharon candidly revealed that Kelly had welcomed a baby boy — and shared that the child was named after his father. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said.
The following day, Kelly shared a message on Instagram about how it's “no one’s place” to discuss her baby. “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she wrote.
Months later, Kelly eventually began posting photos of her and Sid’s baby and recalling aspects of her pregnancy experience.
In August 2023, she revealed she purposefully stopped posting photos while she was expecting in a bid to avoid being fat-shamed, writing on Instagram: “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for nine months because I did not want to get fat-shamed.”
And now, Kelly has recalled getting into a massive disagreement with her partner when it came to deciding on their baby’s last name.
Last week, Kelly revealed on her parents’ podcast that she and Sid got into a “huge fight” because the Slipknot member didn’t “let” her give their child her last name as well as his.
“This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to,” Kelly began. “It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever will.”
“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight,” she shared.
“I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do and I can never ever, ever forgive him for that, but we can move on,” she continued. “So right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name.”
Kelly went on to note that she and Sid attended “couples therapy” and had plenty of “eye-opening conversations” about the subject — after which he ultimately came around.
“After lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light,” she said. “We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names.”
“We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names,” Kelly added, while her parents expressed their joy at the outcome.
After Sharon noted that naming kids after their parents is a "very dated" practice, Kelly said, "Don't even get me started mom. Because it goes Sid's dad, then Sid, and now our son. Sid told me that his grandfather had the same name, but he didn't! His grandfather's name was Fred."
"I love Sid's name, don't get me wrong," Kelly later added. "I love my baby's name now. He is a Sidney."