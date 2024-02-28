Kelly Osbourne Opened Up About Getting Into A “Huge Fight” With Her Partner Because He Wouldn’t “Let” Their Baby — Who Is Literally Named After Him — Have Both Of Their Last Names

“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me... I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do and I can never, ever, ever, forgive him for that, but we can move on,” Kelly shared.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

At the end of 2022, Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her and her partner Sid Wilson's first child.

Kelly, 39, famously laid low during her pregnancy, and didn’t initially share any updates on her baby — who is named Sidney — after welcoming him.

In fact, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, was the one to publicly break the news that Kelly had given birth.

Woman in a pinstripe suit posing at the &#x27;Blackheath&#x27; event
Katja Ogrin / Getty Images

On a Jan. 2023 episode of her show The Talk, Sharon candidly revealed that Kelly had welcomed a baby boy — and shared that the child was named after his father. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said.

The following day, Kelly shared a message on Instagram about how it's “no one’s place” to discuss her baby. “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she wrote.

Months later, Kelly eventually began posting photos of her and Sid’s baby and recalling aspects of her pregnancy experience.

Woman with blue hair styled up, wearing a light yellow, floral dress, at The Art of Elysium event
Araya Doheny / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

In August 2023, she revealed she purposefully stopped posting photos while she was expecting in a bid to avoid being fat-shamed, writing on Instagram: “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for nine months because I did not want to get fat-shamed.”

And now, Kelly has recalled getting into a massive disagreement with her partner when it came to deciding on their baby’s last name.

Woman with purple hair in a black dress on the red carpet
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last week, Kelly revealed on her parents’ podcast that she and Sid got into a “huge fight” because the Slipknot member didn’t “let” her give their child her last name as well as his.

“This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to,” Kelly began. “It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever will.”

Two people sitting on a couch having a discussion in a YouTube video podcast
The Osbournes Podcast / Via youtube.com

“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight,” she shared.

Two people sitting on a couch during an interview, with one wearing a black shirt and the other a white hoodie
The Osbournes Podcast / Via youtube.com

“I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do and I can never ever, ever forgive him for that, but we can move on,” she continued. “So right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name.”

Two people seated in an interior set for an interview, with one wearing a dark outfit and the other in a red and black ensemble
The Osbournes Podcast / Via youtube.com

Kelly went on to note that she and Sid attended “couples therapy” and had plenty of “eye-opening conversations” about the subject — after which he ultimately came around.

Two individuals posing, one in a black dress and purple hair, the other in a suit with a patterned design and wearing a gas mask
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“After lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light,” she said. “We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names.”

Kelly Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne sit on a couch during an interview, demeanor relaxed and attentive
The Osbournes Podcast / Via youtube.com

“We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names,” Kelly added, while her parents expressed their joy at the outcome.

Two individuals in a podcast setting, one gesturing while the other listens, with a camera and lighting equipment in view
The Osbournes Podcast / Via youtube.com

After Sharon noted that naming kids after their parents is a "very dated" practice, Kelly said, "Don't even get me started mom. Because it goes Sid's dad, then Sid, and now our son. Sid told me that his grandfather had the same name, but he didn't! His grandfather's name was Fred."

"I love Sid's name, don't get me wrong," Kelly later added. "I love my baby's name now. He is a Sidney."

You can listen to the podcast episode in full here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer