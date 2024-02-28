Kelly Osbourne Opened Up About Getting Into A “Huge Fight” With Her Partner Because He Wouldn’t “Let” Their Baby — Who Is Literally Named After Him — Have Both Of Their Last Names

On a Jan. 2023 episode of her show The Talk, Sharon candidly revealed that Kelly had welcomed a baby boy — and shared that the child was named after his father. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said.

The following day, Kelly shared a message on Instagram about how it's “no one’s place” to discuss her baby. “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she wrote.