Months after winning a $2.6 million legal ruling against him, Kelly Clarkson is suing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, again.
For context, Kelly and Brandon were married for almost seven years before they separated in June 2020. They share a 9-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a 7-year-old son, Remington Alexander.
Brandon also managed Kelly’s professional career while they were married. His dad, Narvel Blackstock, owns talent agency Starstruck Management Group, which represented Kelly from 2007 to 2020. Starstruck was reportedly paid a 15% commission on Kelly’s gross earnings.
A few months after Kelly and Brandon announced their divorce, Narvel sued her for allegedly refusing to pay the company $1.4 million in commissions.
The suit stated that Kelly had paid the firm $1.9 million but owed a further $1.4 million, with Starstruck claiming that despite their years of “hard work and dedication” to her career, she decided “to stop paying” them for what was “contractually owed.”
However, Kelly wound up countersuing Starstruck in November 2020. She accused the company of violating the California labor code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed.
It was also then that Kelly accused Brandon of unlawfully securing her contracts — for ventures like The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show — that should've been handled by her talent agents at Creative Artists Agency, claiming that he’d wrongfully taken fees in return.