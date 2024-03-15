Kelly Clarkson Is Suing Her Ex-Husband, Brandon Blackstock, Again Just Months After Winning A $2.6 Million Ruling Against Him. Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Kelly has accused Brandon and his father’s firm of violating state labor rules, a new lawsuit reveals.

Leyla Mohammed
Months after winning a $2.6 million legal ruling against him, Kelly Clarkson is suing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, again.

Kelly in a fur coat and large earrings looking up
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

For context, Kelly and Brandon were married for almost seven years before they separated in June 2020. They share a 9-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a 7-year-old son, Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock sitting together at an event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Brandon also managed Kelly’s professional career while they were married. His dad, Narvel Blackstock, owns talent agency Starstruck Management Group, which represented Kelly from 2007 to 2020. Starstruck was reportedly paid a 15% commission on Kelly’s gross earnings.

Brandon in a suit and tie with styled hair and beard
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

A few months after Kelly and Brandon announced their divorce, Narvel sued her for allegedly refusing to pay the company $1.4 million in commissions.

Brandon in a suit and Kelly in a dress with lace detailing and floral accents
Axelle / FilmMagic

The suit stated that Kelly had paid the firm $1.9 million but owed a further $1.4 million, with Starstruck claiming that despite their years of “hard work and dedication” to her career, she decided “to stop paying” them for what was “contractually owed.”

However, Kelly wound up countersuing Starstruck in November 2020. She accused the company of violating the California labor code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed.

Kelly Clarkson smiling in an off-the-shoulder gown and holding a clutch at the Grammys
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

It was also then that Kelly accused Brandon of unlawfully securing her contracts — for ventures like The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show — that should've been handled by her talent agents at Creative Artists Agency, claiming that he’d wrongfully taken fees in return.

Fast-forward to November of last year, and a California labor commissioner ruled that Brandon had overstepped his managerial role when securing four of Kelly’s business deals, with legal documents stating that he’d taken over $2.6 million in commission.

Kelly in a leather dress seated with a ponytail, on a talk show set
NBC / Heidi Gutman / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As a result, Brandon was ordered to pay these fees back. He is reportedly currently appealing that decision.

Kelly performing onstage singing
NBC / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Now it has been revealed that Kelly is suing Brandon once again.

Brandon in a suit and Kelly in a dress with ruffled collar at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

On Monday, Kelly purportedly filed a new case in a Los Angeles court, accusing Brandon and his father’s firm of violating state labor rules.

Kelly in a suit sitting and speaking into a microphone
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for SiriusXM

According to Billboard, Kelly’s filing seeks “any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies” that she paid to Starstruck, all the way back from 2007 — which is when the firm started representing her.

Kelly in a red suit speaking into a microphone during an event
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for SiriusXM

The filing calls Starstruck an “unlicensed talent agency,” with her suit purportedly reading, “Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck ... all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable ... and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith.”

We’ll be sure to keep you posted if or when anything else unfolds.

