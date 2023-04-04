“Nothing says ‘supportive environment’ like being publicly shamed by a judge and then begged to stay in a cutthroat competition. Who wouldn't want to stick around for more of that?”
@sarabethliebe
Well. I didnt think id be making this video, but i just wanted to say a couple things since im being flooded with articles and comments/messages about this.♬ original sound - Sara Beth
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here