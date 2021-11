If you somehow missed it, Pete Davidson is currently in the limelight with another one of Hollywood’s biggest names — Kim Kardashian West.

Yes, you read that right. In perhaps one of the strangest plot twists of the year, Kim and Pete are rumored to be dating.

The pair have been linked several times over the past few weeks, following their appearance on Saturday Night Live last month, during which they shared a kiss in theirsketch — which caused a stir.

Though sources maintained that they were simply “just friends” after their staged kiss, Kim and Pete found themselves facing rife speculation about their relationship weeks later, when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm.

Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands:

After the photos surfaced over Halloween weekend, it’s safe to say that people were…confused by the rumored romance, with many tweeting their thoughts.

“the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times,” read one tweet — which quickly went viral, receiving over 92,000 likes.



“PETE AND KIM ???? WHAT???” wrote one fan, alongside the paparazzi photos of them on the ride.



“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!” another echoed.