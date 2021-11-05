 Skip To Content
Kate Beckinsale Liked An Instagram Post Explaining Her Ex Pete Davidson’s Charm After People Questioned His Rumored Relationship With Kim Kardashian Following Their Dinner Dates And “SNL” Kiss

Kate's subtle comment came hours after Kim and Pete were spotted out to dinner for the second time in a week.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on November 5, 2021, at 11:54 a.m. ET

If you somehow missed it, Pete Davidson is currently in the limelight with another one of Hollywood’s biggest names — Kim Kardashian West.

Karwai Tang / WireImage, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Yes, you read that right. In perhaps one of the strangest plot twists of the year, Kim and Pete are rumored to be dating.

being fully vaccinated is sexy @anniej24_

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson????? whatttttt

The pair have been linked several times over the past few weeks, following their appearance on Saturday Night Live last month, during which they shared a kiss in their Aladdin sketch — which caused a stir.

SNL / Via youtube.com

Though sources maintained that they were simply “just friends” after their staged kiss, Kim and Pete found themselves facing rife speculation about their relationship weeks later, when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After the photos surfaced over Halloween weekend, it’s safe to say that people were…confused by the rumored romance, with many tweeting their thoughts.

AshleyW @AshweeeW

Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands:

“the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times,” read one tweet — which quickly went viral, receiving over 92,000 likes.

“PETE AND KIM ???? WHAT???” wrote one fan, alongside the paparazzi photos of them on the ride.

“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!” another echoed.

Despite all of the commentary about the potential new couple, a source told People: “They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out.”

Mega / GC Images

However, fans continued to speculate that there was more going on between the two, after it was reported earlier this week that Kim had arrived in “Pete Davidson’s native NYC” — which attracted a lot of attention — for a private meal with the Suicide Squad actor.

ga-byh @BLONDPETE

ah yes new york city, the famously pete-davidson-owned city https://t.co/fGP34iLwvy

According to the reports, the pair went for a secret dinner at one of Pete’s favorite restaurants in his hometown of Staten Island, which, again, quickly got fans talking.

ellie schnitt @holy_schnitt

I think pete davidson is attractive of course but wtf is going on there, truly, that made kim kardashian of all people go to staten island? I would never go to staten island for a man! I would barely go above 14th street for a man!

And things got even more interesting the following night, after the two reportedly went for a second dinner — this time at a fancy Manhattan members-only club.

Gotham / GC Images

Well, their multiple public appearances followed by reports that Kim's "intrigued" by Pete has led to people questioning the plausibility of not just Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson being a thing, but Pete Davidson and ~any one of his exes~ being a thing.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

If you didn’t know, Pete has a pretty famous history of being romantically linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including — to name but a few — the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaley Cuoco, and now, Kim Kardashian West.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And fans certainly haven’t shied away from making their confusion at his relationships ~very~ obvious.

blank @lara1809_

Impressed with Pete Davidson's ability to get some of the hottest women on the planet. It's truly praiseworthy, idk how he does it

⚡️ @BarnDaddy1

how tf does Pete Davidson get Ariana Grande and then Kim Kardashian

chairman of the bored 🎃 @rthome_

If Pete Davidson really goes From Ariana to Kim K there needs to be a federal investigation of this mf

And amid the tons of commentary online about the rumored new pairing, Pete's ex, Kate Beckinsale, surprised fans by chiming in to subtly share her opinion on Thursday night.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

If you weren’t aware, Kate and Pete confirmed their relationship in March 2019 after they were pictured making out at a New York Rangers game.

JD Images / REX / Shutterstock

The images followed months of speculation that the pair were dating after they had been spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty that January.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco

Speaking of her relationship with Pete at the time, Kate told the LA Times, “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

However, Kate and Pete’s relationship was ultimately short-lived, with the two breaking up in April after roughly four months together.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

At the time, Pete explained that he and Kate went their separate ways because the timing wasn’t right.

“I think I was going into another rehab,” he said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God. “I wasn’t right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She’s a superstar.”

Judging from Pete’s comments, he and Kate remained as amicable as exes can be — which Kate appeared to reaffirm on Instagram last night.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Hopping onto Instagram, the Underworld actor decided to like a post that defends Pete and posits a theory about his "nice personality" being the reason for his success with so many "beautiful" A-List women.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???" the post reads. "and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.”

The post came from writer Kristen Mulrooney and was reshared by the Instagram account TalkThirtyToMe.

And Kate’s like was instantly interpreted by fans as a subtle response to the ongoing jokes and digs being made at Pete as people express their confusion over his romantic history, while also raising the point that him dating Kim Kardashian — or any other beautiful woman in Hollywood, for that matter — is very plausible.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Well, whether or not Pete and Kim are dating, one thing we do know is that the intrigue around this potential is undeniable — and we’ll hopefully see more of what’s going on between the two in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series, which is due to air early 2022.

Gotham / GC images

