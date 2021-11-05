Yes, you read that right. In perhaps one of the strangest plot twists of the year, Kim and Pete are rumored to be dating.

Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands:

After the photos surfaced over Halloween weekend, it’s safe to say that people were…confused by the rumored romance, with many tweeting their thoughts.

“the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times,” read one tweet — which quickly went viral, receiving over 92,000 likes.



“PETE AND KIM ???? WHAT???” wrote one fan, alongside the paparazzi photos of them on the ride.



“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!” another echoed.

