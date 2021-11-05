Kate Beckinsale Liked An Instagram Post Explaining Her Ex Pete Davidson’s Charm After People Questioned His Rumored Relationship With Kim Kardashian Following Their Dinner Dates And “SNL” Kiss
Kate's subtle comment came hours after Kim and Pete were spotted out to dinner for the second time in a week.
If you somehow missed it, Pete Davidson is currently in the limelight with another one of Hollywood’s biggest names — Kim Kardashian West.
Yes, you read that right. In perhaps one of the strangest plot twists of the year, Kim and Pete are rumored to be dating.
The pair have been linked several times over the past few weeks, following their appearance on Saturday Night Live last month, during which they shared a kiss in their Aladdin sketch — which caused a stir.
Though sources maintained that they were simply “just friends” after their staged kiss, Kim and Pete found themselves facing rife speculation about their relationship weeks later, when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm.
After the photos surfaced over Halloween weekend, it’s safe to say that people were…confused by the rumored romance, with many tweeting their thoughts.
“the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times,” read one tweet — which quickly went viral, receiving over 92,000 likes.
“PETE AND KIM ???? WHAT???” wrote one fan, alongside the paparazzi photos of them on the ride.
“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!” another echoed.
Despite all of the commentary about the potential new couple, a source told People: “They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out.”
However, fans continued to speculate that there was more going on between the two, after it was reported earlier this week that Kim had arrived in “Pete Davidson’s native NYC” — which attracted a lot of attention — for a private meal with the Suicide Squad actor.
According to the reports, the pair went for a secret dinner at one of Pete’s favorite restaurants in his hometown of Staten Island, which, again, quickly got fans talking.
And things got even more interesting the following night, after the two reportedly went for a second dinner — this time at a fancy Manhattan members-only club.
Well, their multiple public appearances followed by reports that Kim's "intrigued" by Pete has led to people questioning the plausibility of not just Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson being a thing, but Pete Davidson and ~any one of his exes~ being a thing.
If you didn’t know, Pete has a pretty famous history of being romantically linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including — to name but a few — the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaley Cuoco, and now, Kim Kardashian West.
And fans certainly haven’t shied away from making their confusion at his relationships ~very~ obvious.
And amid the tons of commentary online about the rumored new pairing, Pete's ex, Kate Beckinsale, surprised fans by chiming in to subtly share her opinion on Thursday night.
If you weren’t aware, Kate and Pete confirmed their relationship in March 2019 after they were pictured making out at a New York Rangers game.
The images followed months of speculation that the pair were dating after they had been spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty that January.
Speaking of her relationship with Pete at the time, Kate told the LA Times, “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”
However, Kate and Pete’s relationship was ultimately short-lived, with the two breaking up in April after roughly four months together.
At the time, Pete explained that he and Kate went their separate ways because the timing wasn’t right.
“I think I was going into another rehab,” he said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God. “I wasn’t right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She’s a superstar.”
Judging from Pete’s comments, he and Kate remained as amicable as exes can be — which Kate appeared to reaffirm on Instagram last night.
Hopping onto Instagram, the Underworld actor decided to like a post that defends Pete and posits a theory about his "nice personality" being the reason for his success with so many "beautiful" A-List women.
"I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???" the post reads. "and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.”
The post came from writer Kristen Mulrooney and was reshared by the Instagram account TalkThirtyToMe.
And Kate’s like was instantly interpreted by fans as a subtle response to the ongoing jokes and digs being made at Pete as people express their confusion over his romantic history, while also raising the point that him dating Kim Kardashian — or any other beautiful woman in Hollywood, for that matter — is very plausible.
Well, whether or not Pete and Kim are dating, one thing we do know is that the intrigue around this potential is undeniable — and we’ll hopefully see more of what’s going on between the two in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series, which is due to air early 2022.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
