I'm sure you remember that, back in September last year, the Kardashians announced that their long-running reality show,was coming to an end after 14 years on air.

However, just three months later, Hulu confirmed that the family had signed a massive deal to create new content for them in 2021.

"The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the US and in multiple territories on Star internationally," the platform announced on social media.

At the time, it was unclear what form the project would take. In fact, there was initially speculation that it would veer away from reality and focus more on the family as entrepreneurs in a Shark Tank set up.

However, the timeline ofending and a new show beginning was interesting, and suggested that perhaps the family had sought out a new deal for a reality show

Weeks after the announcement that KUWTK was ending, Kris Jenner revealed that the family had decided to call it quits quite suddenly following negotiations with E! over their contracts.

"It was kind of sudden," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "We were talking about signing up with our network for another couple of years, but we all came to the decision as a group. It just all came to us after 20 seasons and 14 years."

While Kris claimed that the decision to end the show was down to the family deciding they wanted some time off away from the cameras, reports quickly followed suggesting they'd asked for more money in exchange for more seasons — a request that E! refused. It was then suggested that the Kardashians sought a better deal for a KUWTK-style show elsewhere.