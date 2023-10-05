Here’s Allegedly Why Jodie Turner-Smith Filed For Divorce From Joshua Jackson

“Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy,” a source close to the couple claimed.

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier this week, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Joshua Jackson.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In legal documents obtained by BuzzFeed, Jodie, 37, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. She also noted that she does not want spousal support for either herself or Joshua, 45, given that they don’t have a prenup in place.

closeup of him looking at her
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Jodie requested that the court grant her and Joshua joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Juno, whom they welcomed back in 2020 just a year after tying the knot.

closeup of the two on the red carpet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

What’s more, Jodie and Joshua’s court documents listed their official date of separation as Sept. 13, 2023, which was just a day after the pair attended a New York Fashion Week event together.

joshua kissing her forehead while the two are at a party
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

Given that the pair were photographed holding hands and smiling at the event, several fans were very much caught off guard when it was revealed that they’d privately separated the following day.

closeup of the couple
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

And while neither Jodie nor Joshua have addressed the split publicly just yet, a source close to the pair has now alleged that the Dawson’s Creek actor was also taken by surprise by her decision to file for divorce.

closeup of him at a netflix premiere
Steven Simione / FilmMagic

Speaking with US Weekly, the insider said, “Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce. They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child.”

the two walking with their daughter in a stroller
Raymond Hall / GC Images

“Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy,” they said.

closeup of him in a suit
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

The source went on to allege that Jodie and Joshua’s close friends are totally “baffled” by their split.

the couple facing each other
Ndz / GC Images

“Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” they claimed, before adding that the pair had a “whirlwind romance.”

jodie fixing his tie on the red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Elsewhere, a separate source alleged to People that Jodie felt her and Joshua’s marriage had become “unhealthy,” and, in turn, was no longer making her happy.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“She decided that she is done,” the insider claimed. “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Theo Wargo / WireImage

The source also attributed Jodie’s decision to file for divorce from Joshua to the two being on “very different paths in life.”

closeup of her sitting for a late night interview
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working,” they claimed, before noting that the pair will “coparent their daughter” and “want her to continue to thrive.”

closeup of jodie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives of both Jodie and Joshua for comment.

