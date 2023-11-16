“The 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did,” said JoJo.
My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa. 🎀💕🎀 #speechless #bff #Only5Once https://t.co/jrQpW2bCqJ pic.twitter.com/xUUYOBMEOI— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019
@itsjojosiwa
Replying to @Megan Decker stress rash squadddddd babbyyyy♬ original sound - JoJo Siwa
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here