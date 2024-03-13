People Are Cringing After Johnny Depp Shared A Totally Edited Picture Of Himself And Robert Downey Jr. That He Actually Wasn’t In At All

Hot Topic
If you watched this year’s Academy Awards, you’ll know that Robert Downey Jr. took home the golden statue for Best Supporting Actor.
Robert, 58, won the Oscar for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which later won Best Picture.
Naturally, many fans and celebrities were thrilled for RDJ — especially being that it was his first ever Oscar win. And amongst all the online discourse, his longtime friend Johnny Depp took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate him on his win, sharing an apparent old photo of the pair to his stories.
However, several internet users quickly noticed that the image shared by Johnny, which you can view here, had actually been edited.
As X users studied the image, it was revealed that Johnny never actually featured in the original photo — which actually captured Robert and his then-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker leaving the 1988 Young Artists Unite event in LA.
The edited version of the photograph features a young version of Johnny in it instead of Sarah. It has circulated online for years, and appears to have been forged by fan accounts.
While many people speculated that Johnny had likely found and reposted the edited image after googling a photo of the pair, others couldn’t help but laugh (and cringe) at the entire thing — especially after noticing Robert’s “missing thumb” and wisps of SJP’s hair in the altered picture.
Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Depp has made headlines lately, following his highly publicized legal disputes with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
“This is actually so cringy lmaoooo. did he really think the internet wasn’t going to notice it’s photoshopped?? did he not know???” another user wrote. “I’m so embarassed for him omg,” one more tweet read.
Before long, several users began jokingly comparing the entire thing to the current discourse around Kate Middleton's edited photo.
The photo was shared amongst growing speculation around Kate’s whereabouts, being that she underwent abdominal surgery back in January, and hasn’t been seen at any formal public events since.
Bringing Kate’s photo into view while reacting to the image shared by Johnny, one person quipped, “johnny depp went to the kate middleton school of editing.”
“He really swooped in and stole the ‘worst photoshop job of the day’ award from the Royals with mere minutes left on the clock,” someone else tweeted.
According to multiple outlets, Johnny later shared a ~real~ photo of himself and Robert at the 2011 Golden Globes. He reportedly wrote alongside it, “Let’s try this again... congrats to my dear friend.”
