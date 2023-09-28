People Have Been Dying To Know What Joe Jonas Saw Sophie Turner Do In The Ring Camera Footage That Reportedly Led To Their Divorce — Here’s What Apparently Went Down

It comes after reports that Joe and Sophie’s marriage broke down “very suddenly” after they had an explosive “argument” on his birthday last month.

It looks as if the details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce are slowly continuing to unravel.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie at a media event
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

For some quick context, Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, “on or around” Sept. 1. The pair had been married for four years and share two young daughters, ages 3 and 1.

Joe said in legal documents that his and Sophie’s marriage was “irretrievably broken,” with sources telling TMZ that things between them had been rocky for at least six months before they decided to end things.

Close-up of Joe in a sleeveless tee and sparkly pants
Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

The pair later released a joint statement noting that they’d “mutually decided to amicably end” their relationship. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes,” they wrote.

Shortly after their statement was shared, court documents claimed that Sophie had no idea Joe was going to file for divorce, and found out “through the media.” The filings also stated that the breakdown of their marriage “happened very suddenly,” citing an “argument” they had on Joe’s birthday, Aug. 15.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie at a media event
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage

Several apparent details about the nature of Sophie and Joe’s divorce were also shared by insiders close to both parties.

TMZ reported that Joe had decided to file for divorce because of his and Sophie’s “different lifestyles,” with a source apparently telling them, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home.” The outlet later claimed that Joe had been “less than supportive” of Sophie while she was struggling after the birth of their second child.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie smiling and touching each other&#x27;s hands at a media event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

But one of the most interesting claims that was made about their split was that Joe had apparently seen footage via their ring camera of Sophie doing or saying something that hugely influenced his decision to file for divorce.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie at a media event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

TMZ claimed that multiple sources close to Joe said he had seen footage of Sophie “saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.”

Close-up of Joe and Sophie at a media event
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Understandably, fans were left super intrigued by the apparent footage and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Twitter: @yassmeme

Twitter: @snailtechnician

Twitter: @JayAreDeez

Well, now an insider close to the situation has purportedly lifted the lid on what the apparent footage showed.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie at a media event
Gotham / GC Images

According to US Weekly, Joe saw Sophie bad-mouthing him to a friend — and felt this was “the final straw” in their marriage.

Close-up of Joe onstage and holding a microphone
Scott Legato / Getty Images

“It wasn’t anything more than that,” a source told the outlet. “But that was the final straw.” BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Sophie and Joe about this claim.

Close-up of Sophie at a media event
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This comes shortly after Joe and Sophie reached an agreement amid their messy custody battle.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie at a media event
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Last week, news broke that Sophie, who is from the UK, had filed a lawsuit against Joe for allegedly keeping the children away from their “habitual home.”

Close-up of Sophie at a media event
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The legal documents purportedly claimed that Joe was withholding their children’s passports in the US, where they and Sophie are currently situated, so that they could not return to the UK as they’d reportedly previously planned.

Close-up of Sophie at a media event
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

However, Joe quickly refuted this claim via his representative, telling TMZ that he was unable to relocate the children without being “in violation of” their Florida court order.

Close-up of Joe sitting in an audience
Gotham / GC Images

“The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. [...] If he complies [with Sophie], Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order,” read Joe’s rep’s statement.

Close-up of Joe on the street in a short jacket and pants
James Devaney / GC Images

Joe’s rep also wrote, “The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother.”

Close-up of Joe at a media event
Amy Sussman / WireImage

Days later, it was reported that Sophie and Joe had agreed to keep their kids in the US for the time being.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie smiling at each other in the audience at a sports event
James Devaney / Getty Images

An interim consent order obtained by People magazine stated that the children must stay in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York. Further documents noted that if the order were to be violated, the court would have the right to take measures to "protect the well-being" of the kids.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie sitting together in an audience
Gotham / GC Images

