Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reunited With His “Modern Family” Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, And Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Cam

Even though the fan-favorite series came to an end back in 2020 after 11 seasons, the actors frequently hang out IRL — with Sofía Vergara (who played Gloria) revealing just last month that they all constantly text on group chats, too.
One of the most iconic cast reunions came about last November, when Jesse Tyler Ferguson showed up to support his onscreen daughter Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons at her high-school play.
Aubrey played Lily in the series, who was the daughter of Mitch (Jesse) and Cam (played by Eric Stonestreet).
Jesse penned a sweet Instagram caption to his “talented pretend daughter” when he attended Aubrey’s play last year. He wrote in part, “Congrats, Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud.”
At the time, fans were left moved by the adorable moment — and now, Jesse and Aubrey have reunited once again!
This week, Jesse shared a sweet photo of himself and Aubrey at the Ahmanson Theatre in LA, where they were both in attendance to watch Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet.
And, unsurprisingly, fans immediately flocked to the comments to gush over the adorable “TV dad and daughter” moment.
“It’s so nice that she’s like a real daughter to you,” one person wrote. “Such a sweet TV dad and daughter date!” another said.
“I will never get over the joy of seeing TV dad and daughter reuniting in this supportive way,” someone else commented.
Several more users were on to express their love for how close the Modern Family cast still are.
“I just love how the Modern Family cast is still in contact with each other,” one person said. “I love that cast is still in touch,” another user echoed.
And, of course, there were tons of comments poking fun at Cam. “What would Cam say to you two going without him WTF?? ” one person joked. “Isn’t Cam going to freak out because he wasn’t there?” someone else quipped.
“just picturing Cam yelling Lillyyyy Lillllyyy,” another user added.