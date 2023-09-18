Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Has Delayed Its Premiere After She Was Flooded With Comments Calling Her A “Scab” For Resuming Filming Amid The Ongoing WGA Strikes

Drew, Jennifer, and other talk show hosts faced backlash for initially deciding to resume filming despite the ongoing writers strikes in Hollywood.
The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is in violation of WGA strike rules.— Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023
