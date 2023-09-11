“I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”
This is incredibly disappointing. @DrewBarrymore's show employs WGA writers who are currently on strike. She is choosing to go back on the air without them, and forcing her guests to cross a picket line. Drew: This harms your writers and all union workers. Please reconsider. https://t.co/qUfWdTiu8c— Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 10, 2023
Who is she going to interview? No actors can promote anything. I like Drew Barrymore but she's making a mistake here. No one should do non-union writing for this show. https://t.co/LbJhmFPiBd— @benjaminjs.bsky.social (@BenjaminJS) September 10, 2023
The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is in violation of WGA strike rules.— Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023
