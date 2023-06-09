Earlier this year, the 61-year-old actor spoke out about viewing herself in a negative light because she’s “never found” the love of her life.
“My dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life,” she told Page Six.
“I think I made some bad decisions,” she went on. "It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great.”
Elsewhere, Jennifer previously noted that her “weakness in life” has always been chasing “unattainable men.”
“My weakness in life has always been men, and — a lot of women do this — you sell out for a guy. A lot of my life was chasing unattainable men, and it got me nowhere.”
Now opening up further about her dating choices during a new interview with GQ, Jennifer described herself as “immature” as she revealed that she’s always been drawn to very intense men.
“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” she said. “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”
And Jennifer also noted that her self-proclaimed immaturity has kept her from having children over the years.
“I’m very, very immature,” she said. “I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child.”
While Jennifer’s friends have encouraged her to adopt time and again, she noted: “Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up,” she said.
Elsewhere during her GQ interview, Jennifer opened up about her recent return to the spotlight.
After starring in a bunch of fan-favorite films across the early 2000s, Jen made her comeback in 2021, starring in The White Lotus.
But her decision to join the critically acclaimed HBO show was not an easy one, given that Jennifer was in a very negative place beforehand due to the pandemic.
“I’d been gorging and self-destructing at home for months, eating pizza all day,” she told the Guardian in 2021. “There was no way I wanted to be on film unless they shot me from the neck up. I’m sort of vain, so there was no fucking way.”
Elaborating further on this now, Jennifer told GQ: “I was, like, not in the mood… I was depressed. I was very depressed.”