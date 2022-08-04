Jennifer Coolidge Reflected On The “Benefits” Of Playing Stifler’s Mom In “American Pie” And Said She Slept With 200 People Because Of It

“There were so many benefits to doing that movie.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Back in 1999, the cult-classic sex comedy American Pie was released in theaters and quickly became a huge success.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The film, which was directed by Paul Weitz, follows teenagers Jim, Oz, Finch, and Kevin — portrayed by Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Thomas Nicholas, respectively — through high school as they desperately attempt to lose their virginity before college comes around.

Getty Images

Known for its crude humor and graphic sexual dialogue, American Pie quickly garnered widespread popularity and ended up being the first of a series of sequels.

Getty Images

While the original American Pie series has four movies in total, a later spinoff collection saw another five films being released, giving the billion-dollar franchise a total of nine different installments.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And as is the case with any hit franchise, much of its success is owed to its characters, whom many fans grew obsessed with.

Getty Images

From band camp–loving Michelle Flaherty to strikingly obnoxious Steve “Stifler,” the characters of American Pie — most of whom starred in each of the series’s installments — had viewers rolling with laughter.

YouTube

But there was one character in particular who became a certified fan favorite: Stifler’s mom, aka Jeanine, who was portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge.

YouTube

Referred to almost exclusively as “Stifler’s mom” throughout the franchise, Jennifer’s flirtatious character was famously known for her sex appeal and “MILF” (Mother I’d Like to Fuck) status, even hooking up with Finch — to Stifler’s dismay — several times.

YouTube

And it’s safe to say that Jennifer — who went on to star in a series of movies after American Pie’s huge success — did a pretty impressive job of conveying the seductive persona of Stifler’s mom.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

So much so, in fact, that she found herself getting a lot of attention IRL once the movies were out, she has now revealed.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Speaking with Variety this week, Jennifer divulged that she “got a lot of play” out of “being a MILF” in the American Pie flicks.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

“I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she said.

Variety

“There were so many benefits to doing that movie,” she continued.

Variety

“There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with,” she said with a smile.

Variety @Variety

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Variety

Well, it’s safe to say that fans were pretty thrilled by Jennifer’s revelation, with many using Twitter to label her an “icon” and “queen.”

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“Icon!” one person wrote alongside the clip of Jen. “Queen shit,” echoed another.

Lee @lee_g_b

Icon! https://t.co/uuFlfy5XV1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lee_g_b

“Stifler's mom has got it going on,” a third commenter quipped.

Felix @felix4402

Stifler's mom has got it going on https://t.co/3AYV4oiy7K

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @felix4402

Shortly after American Pie was released, Jennifer was catapulted to further fame by landing a role in 2001's Legally Blonde alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Shane Gritzinger / FilmMagic

Playing one of the film’s most memorable characters, Paulette Bonafonté, Jen won fans over with her hilarious one-liners.

YouTube

After taking on several other lighthearted and comedic roles — like in A Cinderella Story, 2 Broke Girls, and even an episode of Friends — Jennifer is currently starring in the HBO series The White Lotus.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The actor portrays Tanya McQuoid in the comedy-drama, starring alongside the likes of Alexandra Daddario and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Speaking about her personal ties to her character in the Variety interview, Jennifer shed a little light on her past habit of “chasing unattainable men.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

“My weakness in life has always been men, and — a lot of women do this — you sell out for a guy,” she said. “A lot of my life was chasing unattainable men, and it got me nowhere.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez

You can read Jennifer’s full Variety interview here.

Topics in this article