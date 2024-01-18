After first meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006, Jenna and Channing wound up dating and eventually tying the knot. They were married from 2009 until 2018, and during this time, they welcomed a daughter named Everly, who is now 10.
The couple finalized their divorce in 2019, with Channing revealing last year that they spent a “really long time” fighting off the urge to separate, even though they both “knew” that they’d “grown apart.”
“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young,” he said. “We just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”