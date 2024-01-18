And Jenna went on to discuss how things may be different giving birth to her third child at the age of 43. She said, “I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see. I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”