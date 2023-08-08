YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Revealed She’s Shutting Down All Her Brands In A Video Reflecting On The Aftermath Of Her Infamous 2019 Lipstick Controversy

Jaclyn said she became “zombie-like” after the scandal, which saw numerous fans claiming the lipsticks they’d purchased from her had arrived covered in fuzzy hairs and black mold.

Leyla Mohammed
If you cast your mind back to 2019, you might recall the infamous Jaclyn Hill lipstick controversy.

For those who need a refresher, makeup artist and YouTuber Jaclyn Hill faced heavy backlash after her collection of lipsticks were met with scathing reviews.

The products, which were a part of her brand Jaclyn Cosmetics, retailed for $18 each. Several fans who purchased the lipsticks claimed that they arrived damaged, with some saying that they were covered in fuzzy hairs and black mold.

Jaclyn ended up responding to the controversy, saying in a statement: “I want to thank you all for the unbiased feedback on my lipstick collection. The good, the bad & the ugly. Every comment or concern that has been brought to my attention has not been taken lightly. My team and I are working nonstop to address any & all issues you may be having.”

“I’m so sorry if the product you received was anything less than perfect. If you are unsatisfied in ANY way please contact help@jaclyncosmetics.com & we will be sure to give you a full refund as well as send you a new product. I stand behind my brand & will do whatever it takes to make sure my customers are satisfied,” she continued.

Jaclyn added in follow-up tweets, “My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product! We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again.”

Days later, Jaclyn defended herself further in a video shared to her YouTube page addressing the claims that her products were “hazardous, moldy, or expired.” In it, Jaclyn insisted that her lipsticks were manufactured in May 2019, and that the “black dots” on them were simply “oxygen bubbles.” She also claimed that the “hairs” on the lipsticks came from the “cotton gloves” that were worn by the people manufacturing them.

Closeup of Jaclyn Hill sitting in a chair talking to the camera
Jaclyn Hill youtube.com

“All of the products in these vats are 100% FDA-approved ingredients and totally good and safe for you to use,” she stated, before calling the entire thing “very embarrassing” and apologizing.

Closeup of Jaclyn Hill
Jaclyn Hill youtube.com

Jaclyn went on to launch two new brands after the lipstick controversy: Jaclyn Roxanne, which sells jewelry, and KOZE, which sells loungewear and blankets. The brands were launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Fast-forward to last month, and Jaclyn caused a stir online after poking fun at the past lipstick controversy in a pointed TikTok. The YouTuber could be seen applying her product in the video, which she captioned, “POV: You are still using Jaclyn Hill’s ‘contaminated’ lipsticks 4 years later.”

I get a warm FUZZY feeling every tIme☺️

In the caption, Jaclyn appeared to reference the claims that hairs were found on her products, writing: “I get a warm FUZZY feeling every time.” The video was immediately met with heaps of negative comments on both TikTok and Instagram.

“Tell me you didn’t mean a word you said in your ‘apology’ without telling me you didn’t mean a word you said in your ‘apology...’ this post is extremely distasteful and disrespectful to everyone who received those contaminated tubes. Grow up and take some actual accountability,” one person wrote.

“Having a whole apology video for them then making a video joking or mocking them years later is really distasteful. Makes it seem like you were never sorry to begin with smh,” said another, while someone else called the entire thing “pure gross and distasteful.”

Now, Jaclyn has addressed the infamous lipstick controversy in a new YouTube video revealing that she’s shutting down all of her brands.

In the 17-minute video, Jaclyn teared up as she reflected on the past scandal. “We all saw what happened with those lipsticks,” she said, before adding, “Although I make jokes about it, it still haunts me all the time.”

Closeup of Jaclyn Hill
Jaclyn Hill youtube.com

“After my lipstick launch happened and things obviously did not go as planned, I honestly became zombie-like,” she shared. “I did the absolute bare minimum as a founder and CEO. I just relied on my team to kind of float me through everything.”

Closeup of Jaclyn Hill
Jaclyn Hill youtube.com

“The way I handled the lipsticks is the biggest regret of my entire life,” Jaclyn went on, revealing that she “fell into such a depression” and “turned to alcohol.” She said, “I felt like such a failure.”

Jaclyn Hill crying and wiping her tears with tissue
Jaclyn Hill youtube.com

Jaclyn also said that she’s “sick of making jokes” about the controversy. “It’s just a way for me to process and cope with the trauma that it’s caused me,” she said. “There's actually nothing funny about it whatsoever — there’s nothing funny about the way I handled it, there’s nothing funny about what came of it.”

Closeup of Jaclyn Hill holding tissue in her hands
Jaclyn Hill youtube.com

Speaking of her choice to close all of her brands, Jaclyn explained, “I have made the decision on my own to shut these brands down because it’s time to own up to my shit.” She later said she’s “so sick” of “pushing product” in her fans’ faces, and noted that her career has felt like recurring brand deals and sales pitches.

Jaclyn also said that she’s not sure what the future of her cosmetics line looks like, but added that she has “one last launch” in the works, which she described as the “most innovative product” she’s ever created.

You can watch Jaclyn’s full video here.

