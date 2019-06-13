Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Is Defending Her Lipsticks Against Claims They Arrived "Moldy" And "Hairy"

"We made a lot of product in a very short amount of time and although we all thought it was gonna be perfect and fresh that's not the case."

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill has posted a response video to fight back against allegations that her new lipstick line arrived expired or damaged, after fans complained about the products shortly after their launch. Hill, who appeared on the video without her usual full face of makeup and wearing a simple hoodie, said she decided to wait until Wednesday to release a response so that she could gather all the facts. The first thing she addressed were claims her products were "hazardous, moldy, or expired." Many fans and fellow YouTubers had speculated the lipsticks were expired, and had been leftover products from an earlier product development.

If y’all want proof that the #Jaclynhill Lipsticks are old stock and expired from years ago, go rewatch the @HereForTheTea2 Part 1 of Jaclyn Hill that never got completed, Or just check this piece of info taken from the video!! @Jaclynhill is a liar and a scam artist!!!

Hill insists in her video that the lipsticks were manufactured in May 2019. As for the allegations the products were covered with "black dots" or mold, she has an explanation for that as well. "What these black dots are are actually oxygen bubbles, and they are being lifted to the surface when my lipstick bullet is being cooled off," she said. As for the grittiness in the texture, she blamed that on a "manufacturing issue." She again blamed "hairs" on the lipstick as being from the workers manufacturing the lipsticks wearing "cotton gloves."

The bottom line, Hill said, is that while there was some manufacturing issues, the lipsticks were never unsafe. "All of the products in these vats are 100% FDA approved ingredients and totally good and safe for you to use," she said. She said she takes responsibility for the issues, but insisted they were only aesthetic problems. She called it "very embarrassing" and apologized. "We made a lot of product in a very short amount of time and although we all thought it was gonna be perfect and fresh that's not the case," she said. She said anyone who is unhappy with the product can get a full refund and a new lipstick by contacting her brand support. Some people still weren't convinced.

Jaclyn released a range of clearly contaminated, and potentially old/expired, lipsticks to the fans she claims to love SoOoOO MUcH, and then boldfaced lied after waiting AN ENTIRE WEEK to discuss them. Any smoke she’s getting she earned, and then some. PERIOD.

And they didn't think her explanations were adequate.

Appalled at how disinterested @Jaclynhill was in her product manufacturing. Should’ve been highly involved in all parts at all times. If your product was that important you would of been aware the second anything started going wrong and you’d be able to answer questions yourself.

They said their trust in her brand was broken.

@Jaclynhill My wife is (was?) a big fan of yours & I’ve watched TONS of ur videos w her.She was so excited & proud of u 4 launching ur own line.Talked about how deserving u were of it.Shes not mad,but disappointed.U broke her trust & I doubt u can get it back #jaclynhilllipsticks

But some fans defended her.



Can I just say that seeing everyone jump @Jaclynhill for mistakes that were NOT under her control is ridiculous. Im sure she sold thousands of lipsticks. And I dont see every single one of those people complaining. People need to stop jumping on the bandwagon of hate.

"Let’s be kind and move on. I am looking forward to her lipstick restock!" said one.

Thank you @Jaclynhill for your explanation video. I work in a laboratory and am a scientist- all explanations you unfortunately had to provide make complete sense. Let’s be kind and move on. I am looking forward to her lipstick restock! #bekind #weareallhumans

