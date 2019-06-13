Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Is Defending Her Lipsticks Against Claims They Arrived "Moldy" And "Hairy"
"We made a lot of product in a very short amount of time and although we all thought it was gonna be perfect and fresh that's not the case."
Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill has posted a response video to fight back against allegations that her new lipstick line arrived expired or damaged, after fans complained about the products shortly after their launch.
Hill, who appeared on the video without her usual full face of makeup and wearing a simple hoodie, said she decided to wait until Wednesday to release a response so that she could gather all the facts.
The first thing she addressed were claims her products were "hazardous, moldy, or expired."
Many fans and fellow YouTubers had speculated the lipsticks were expired, and had been leftover products from an earlier product development.
Hill insists in her video that the lipsticks were manufactured in May 2019. As for the allegations the products were covered with "black dots" or mold, she has an explanation for that as well.
"What these black dots are are actually oxygen bubbles, and they are being lifted to the surface when my lipstick bullet is being cooled off," she said.
As for the grittiness in the texture, she blamed that on a "manufacturing issue." She again blamed "hairs" on the lipstick as being from the workers manufacturing the lipsticks wearing "cotton gloves."
The bottom line, Hill said, is that while there was some manufacturing issues, the lipsticks were never unsafe.
"All of the products in these vats are 100% FDA approved ingredients and totally good and safe for you to use," she said.
She said she takes responsibility for the issues, but insisted they were only aesthetic problems. She called it "very embarrassing" and apologized.
"We made a lot of product in a very short amount of time and although we all thought it was gonna be perfect and fresh that's not the case," she said.
She said anyone who is unhappy with the product can get a full refund and a new lipstick by contacting her brand support.
Some people still weren't convinced.
And they didn't think her explanations were adequate.
They said their trust in her brand was broken.
But some fans defended her.
"Let’s be kind and move on. I am looking forward to her lipstick restock!" said one.
Watch the full video below.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.