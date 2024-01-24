Ice Spice has spoken out after being flooded with heaps of comments speculating that she’s pregnant.
And sadly, Ice Spice’s picture was quickly met with heaps of speculation that she was pregnant.
Another user said, “Girl u better not be pregnant,” while someone else commented, “Baby bump???👀👀”
Then, once the photo of Ice Spice was shared by @TheShadeRoom, several more users entered the conversation to suggest that they could see a “pregnancy line” on her stomach.
“She has the pregnancy line,” one person said. “She’s def pregnant the whole line is showing,” someone else speculated.
“I know a pregnant belly when I see one,” another user added, while one more person claimed: “She has the pregnant belly line.”