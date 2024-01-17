For those who aren’t aware, Halle, 23, kept her entire pregnancy a secret last year, only announcing that she and partner DDG, 26, had welcomed their first child together earlier this month.
This was seemingly prompted by DDG sharing a photo of an ultrasound scan last year, along with the words: “Can’t wait to be your dad.” However, since it was posted on April Fools’ Day, many people believed that he was pulling a prank.
Meanwhile, Halle largely ignored all the talk, before speaking out at someone who said she had a “pregnancy nose.” Taking to Snapchat, she said, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” before later adding, “What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”
But despite Halle’s comments, her Instagram page was still relentlessly flooded with people not just continuing to speculate that she was pregnant, but also accusing her of heavily manipulating her photos to hide any signs of a baby bump.
Fast forward to this month, and, as we know, Halle revealed that she and DDG had welcomed their first child — a little boy named Halo — in 2023. She wrote on Instagram, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.”
Halle went on to reference the rampant speculation that she was pregnant, writing, “Welcome to the world my Halo... The world is desperate to know you,” alongside some winking and laughing emojis.
Now, Halle has opened up about her pregnancy experience in more detail — namely how she dealt with social media.
This week, Halle responded to someone on Snapchat who asked her if the attention from “blogs and cameras” was “stressful” while she was pregnant.
Halle said, “I mean, a little bit, but honestly I stayed off of all social media — I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and OK.”
“I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s great that you know, but I’m gonna just chill,’” she added.
Several internet users were moved by Halle’s raw comments, and took to Instagram to share their support for her.
“The fact that she says she stayed away from social media, and sounds like she truly just wanted peace,” one person wrote. “She really didn’t have to explain herself about her experience during her pregnancy,” another user said.
One person wrote, “So basically she hid her pregnancy to be happy because she knows how hateful & mean you guys are.”
“She seems like such a sweetheart to me! I wish she didn’t get all the FAKE HATE and OUTRAGE that she does,” someone else added.